Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady is in line to make history with his contract extension, according to a report by Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report. Citing a tweet by Field Yates of ESPN, Daniels said Brady is on track to become the oldest starting quarterback in NFL history with the one-year contract extension that he signed with the Buccaneers. If Brady stays healthy, he will surpass Steve DeBerg, who was 44 years and 279 days old when he started the Atlanta Falcons in 1998. As of Friday, Daniels said Brady is 43 years and 221 days old. During his time with the New England Patriots, Brady repeatedly said that his goal is to play until he’s 45 years old.

And with Tom Brady’s new extension in place, he’ll now begin the 2022 season at the age of 45, which will make him the oldest starting QB in NFL history. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 12, 2021

Brady remains on top of his game

Per NFL.com, DeBerg played eight games in his last season, throwing for 369 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The year before that, DeBerg played eight games for the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 1,707 yards with seven touchdowns and ten interceptions. Unlike DeBerg, Brady remains on top of his game as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Last season, Brady threw for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the regular season and added ten touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Details of Brady’s deal bared

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brady signed a four-year contract extension that is basically a one-year contract extension. The two sides worked out a deal that would lower the Buccaneers’ salary cap hit to allow them to sign key players who are expected to turn free agents next week. Brady’s original two-year, $50 million deal carried a salary cap hit of around $28 million, but with the contract extension, it was reduced to approximately $9 million or a $19 million savings.

When the Buccaneers announced the contract extension, the team did not mention the deal's financial details. However, Albert Breer of MMQB, via a series of tweets, provided fans with the financial details of Brady’s contract.

Bucs QB @TomBrady's extension.



• $20 million to sign ($15M deferred to '22).

• $20 million roster bonus due this month.

• $1.075 million '21 base.

• $8.925 million '22 base.

• $9 million in performance/playoff incentives.

• ~$1.5 million kickers to RB if 17th game added. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2021

And Tom Brady's incentives in each year ...



• $500K for playoffs.

• $750K for WC win and 75% playtime or bye.

• $1.25M for Divisional win and 75% p/t in '21.

• $1.75M for SB and 75% p/t in '21.

• $2.25M for 🏆 and 75% p/t in '21.



(cont.) https://t.co/6xIE9GbEsF — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 13, 2021

According to Breer, per a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady’s salary will remain $50 million in the next two seasons, but he will receive $41.075 of that in 2021.

It includes a $20 million signing bonus (with $15 million deferred to 2022), a $20 million roster bonus this month, and a base salary of $1.075 million. Brady’s base salary will rise to $8.925 million in 2022. He also has a chance to earn $9 million in performance incentives, including $500,000 for reaching the playoffs, $750,000 (wild-card game win), $1.25 million (divisional playoff victory) $1.75 million for reaching the Super Bowl. Brady is slated to earn an additional $2.25 million if he carries the team to another Super Bowl win.