With his 21st NFL season now over, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has more time to help with the household and daddy chores, just like his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, wants him to do. During an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the 43-year-old Brady was asked what he will do now that the football season is over. Brady said the offseason provides him with a lot of time to be with his family and to do daddy and household chores, per Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports. Due to his busy football schedule, Brady admitted that he lost track of the location of some of their household appliances, admitting to Corden that he's relearning where the dishwasher is.

It looks like Brady and his family are now settled in warm and sunny Tampa after living for 20 years in frigid New England after he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers. His first season in Tampa Bay was a huge success as he led his new team to its first Super Bowl since 2002. Brady, for his part, clinched his 7th Super Bowl ring, making him the first player in NFL history to win that many Lombardi trophies.

Brady quickly changed the subject of conversation with Gisele

So when Brady greeted his family following the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the quarterback said his wife told him, "What more do you have to prove?" Brady said he simply shrugged off his wife's question by giving her a big hug and changing the subject of their conversation.

Brady also told Corden that his wife has been asking him several times when he would be done with his football career to have more time doing daddy duties and household chores. However, Gisele would have to wait some more as Brady announced that he would return for his second season with the Buccaneers as he seeks his 8th Super Bowl ring. Also, Brady said that he would consider playing beyond 45 years old if his body and on-field performance allow him to.

Earlier, Buccaneer quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen said he sees no end in sight on Brady's playing career.

Brady vaguely remembers throwing Lombardi Trophy

In a separate report by Curtis Crabtree of Pro Football Talk, Brady admitted to Corden that he didn't remember the moment when he threw the Lombardi Trophy from his luxury boat to another boat that his teammates were riding.

I don't remember that quite as well," Brady said, admitting that he was not thinking at that moment. Fortunately for Brady, tight end, Cameron Brate caught the Lombardi Trophy, preventing it from dropping 80 feet into the water. After the parade, Brady was also seen walking wobbly and had to be assisted by some teammates. "That was definitely a moment of celebration," Brady said.