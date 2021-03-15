Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady expressed satisfaction over the team’s latest moves in free agency. The Buccaneers on Monday signed edge rusher Shaq Barrett to a four-year deal worth up to $72 million, including $36 million in guaranteed money, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, Barrett will earn $17 million in base salary per year, but he could get an additional $1 million a year if he gets 15 sacks and help the Buccaneers make the playoffs. Last season, the Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Barrett, who led the NFL in sacks with 19.5 in 2019 after signing a one-year deal worth $4 million with Tampa Bay.

Barrett’s signing expected

The move was widely anticipated after Barrett reacted “yessir” to Brady’s post of his photo while signing his four-year contract extension with the Buccaneers that carried a caption “In pursuit of 8...LFG @buccaneers we’re keeping the band together.” Brady’s contract extension gave the Buccaneers an additional $19 million in cap room, allowing the team to sign Barrett, a key piece of their defense that helped them win their first Super Bowl trophy since 2002. Barrett confirmed the signing on his Instagram account, posting a photo of himself during the team’s Super Bowl celebration with the caption “if it's meant to be it will be. It's something special about this whole organization and am so excited to be a part of it for 4 more years.”

Brady likes the moves

Earlier, the Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin and signed linebacker Lavonte David to a two-year deal worth $25 million.

Brady reacted to the Buccaneers’ moves, retweeting a post by Bleacher Report regarding the signings of Godwin, David and Barrett and accompanied it with a gif from a movie “Zoolander” that says we’re back.

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Barrett's salary-cap hit for 2021 is just under $6 million, giving the Buccaneers enough room to sign some key players who will turn free agents this week.

Among them are running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive end Ndamukong Suh and wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Gronkowski to test free-agent market

According to a report by Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Gronkowski will try to venture into free agency to see what’s out there but insisted that he wants to remain with the Buccaneers.

“I’ve also never been a part of the free agency process, so I actually want to dip my toes in, just to see what’s out there,” said Gronkowski, who never tried venturing into free agency in his 10 seasons in the NFL. Gronkowski said he’s also interested in signing just one year deals. Last season, Gronkowski caught 45 passes for 623 yards with seven touchdowns as he started all 16 games for the first time since 2011. In the postseason, Gronkowski caught eight passes for 110 yards and two scores -- both coming in their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.