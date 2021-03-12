Looks like supermodel Gisele Bundchen has accepted the fact that her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, will play football for at least two more years. The 43-year-old Brady announced on his social media accounts the contract extension by posting a photo of himself signing the fresh deal that will allow him to play until he’s 45 and go after his eighth Super Bowl trophy. He accompanied the post with the caption “In pursuit of 8...LFG @buccaneers we’re keeping the band together.”

Gisele fired up

Among those who liked Brady’s photo is his wife Gisele, who commented “Let’s Go!!!!” with a heart emoji.

Earlier, Brady disclosed during an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that Gisele wanted him to retire following their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Moments after the win, Brady was met by his family on the field where Gisele asked him "What more do you have to prove?" Brady told host James Corden that he simply shrugged off his wife’s question by giving her a big hug and quickly shifting the topic of the conversation. Brady also said during the interview that Gisele wanted him to have more time doing daddy duties and household chores.

Brady gives Bucs $19M cap space

According to Jenna Laine of ESPN, Brady signed a four-year contract extension, but it is essentially a one-year deal as it has two voidable years just to spread the cost and reduce the impact on the team’s salary cap.

With the move, the Buccaneers saved around $19 million in the salary cap, allowing them to sign other key players who helped them win their first Super Bowl since 2002. Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, if Brady did not sign a contract extension, his deal would count $28.375 million against the salary cap in 2021. Earlier, Buccaneers' general manager, Jason Licht, said the team is more than willing to sign Brady to a contract extension to keep its success going.

Shaq Barrett next?

The Buccaneers have already used the same method to keep linebacker Lavonte David, who signed a five-year contract extension but is essentially a two-year deal worth $25 million due to three voidable years. The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, who will remain with the team for one year. The focus is now on pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett, who interestingly, commented “yessir” to Brady’s post about keeping the band together, per a tweet by Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Always a good sign: Tom Brady posts on Instagram about “keeping the band together” and Shaq Barrett comments with a “yessir.” pic.twitter.com/0NDbkzWZlm — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 12, 2021

The Buccaneers are also looking to keep other impending free agents such as running back Leonard Fournette, defensive end Ndamukong Suh, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Earlier, former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi said that the Buccaneers need to sign pass-catching rusher James White to help Brady win two in a row.