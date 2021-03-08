It was reported this week that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady are negotiating to rework his contract with the team to allow it to sign key players who will turn free agents. The 43-year-old Brady is slated to earn $25 million next season in the last year of his two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers, aside from the chance to earn $4.5 million in performance incentives and other bonuses. Brady’s deal has a huge cap hit of $28.375 million, the biggest in the Buccaneers’ roster so reworking the deal would give Tampa Bay some room to sign some of their key players who will turn free agents, such as wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette, and linebacker Lavonte David.

Also, wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski, pass rusher Shaquil Barrett, defensive end Ndamukong Suh, kicker Ryan Succop and backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are turning free agents as well.

Brady likes it in Tampa

Aside from reworking the deal, the Buccaneers are looking to keep Brady for a longer period of time to keep their success going. When asked for an update regarding Brady’s deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter told ESPN’s “Get Up” that the Buccaneers and Brady have a "good momentum" toward a contract extension that would tie the veteran quarterback to Tampa for an “even longer period of time.” “Even though he has one year left on his deal, clearly he likes it in Tampa,” Schefter said, per Steve DelVecchio of Larry Brown Sports.

Schefter added that signing Brady to an extension will allow the Buccaneers to build a type of roster that the quarterback wants and would help them defend the Super Bowl title next season. In his first year with the team, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 with a masterful 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady could play until he’s 47

Initially, Brady expressed his intention to play until he’s 45 years old, but the contract extension that he’s working with the Buccaneers could take him beyond that. Brady also said that he’s considering playing beyond 45 years old if his body allows him to. According to CBS Sports’ NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Buccaneers could add three more years to Brady’s deal at a bargain price, allowing him to retire at age 47 and giving the team flexibility to sign players that could help boost its campaign.

According to La Canfora’s source, Brady wants to give the Buccaneers a chance to retain great players and build a foundation for more success. Brady has done this several times during his 20 years with the New England Patriots, giving the team a hometown discount to allow it to sign good players who can help him succeed on the field.