After admitting that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest of all time (GOAT), Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana gave him an unsolicited advice on his NFL career. "Play as long as you can," Montana said during an interview on Fox News, per a report by Daniel Canova of Fox Sports. Montana explained the reason behind his advice to Brady, saying once it’s over, it’s over and there’s no coming back to playing. "And if you try to get back to it after you retire especially at a later age, it’s hard to get that motivation back again,” said Montana. The Hall of Famer also told Brady to keep playing as long as he can keep it going, and if people want him to play.

Montana, during an earlier interview on ESPN's “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Molly Qerim Rose, admitted that Brady is the greatest of all time (GOAT) based on all his on-field accomplishments. Before Brady arrived in the NFL as a 199th overall pick by the New England Patriots in 2000, Montana was considered the GOAT as he won four Super Bowl titles in his 14 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Brady grew up idolizing Montana and even expressed interest in playing for the 49ers. However, the 49ers had other plans at quarterback as they drafted athletic signal-caller Giovanni Carmazzi in the third round. That was a huge mistake for the 49ers as Carmazzi failed to live up to expectations and was released by the team after two years without playing a regular season game for them.

Brady to return for 2nd season with Bucs

Montana’s advice came weeks after the 43-year-old Brady declared that he would return for his second season with the Buccaneers and try to go for his eighth Super Bowl trophy. Also, Brady said that he would consider playing beyond age 45 if his body allows him to. During an interview on the "The Late Late Show with James Corden”, Brady said that after their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, tried talking him into retirement by asking him “what more do you have to prove?" But Brady told host James Corden that he deflected his wife’s pronouncement by giving her a big hug and changing the subject of their conversation.

Brady expected to be ready for OTAs

During his interview with Corden, Brady admitted that he is currently rehabbing after undergoing knee surgery. However, Brady did not provide additional details of his operation. But according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Brady is expected to be ready for Organized Team Activities in June, if the current situation allows it.

Rapoport added that Brady would be 100 percent ready at the start of the regular season, per CBS Sports. Earlier, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that Brady will be ready come June.