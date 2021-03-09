Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady became the first signal-caller in NFL history to win seven Super Bowl rings after leading his team to an improbable 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The 43-year-old Brady also became the second quarterback behind Peyton Manning to win a Super Bowl title as a starter for another team. Before joining the Buccaneers last season on a two-year, $50 million deal, Brady played 20 years for the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowl rings. Next season, Brady will have a chance to reach another career milestone, and it could happen against his former team.

Buccaneers to play Patriots next season

According to Ryan Gaydos of Fox Sports, Brady could join Manning, Drew Brees, and Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks who defeated all 32 NFL teams if the Buccaneers beat the Patriots their regular-season showdown in the upcoming season. The Buccaneers will play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium sometime in the regular season, but the final date is yet to be known. The dates won’t be announced until spring. The Buccaneers-Patriots would be one of the most anticipated games next season as Brady would play for the first time against his former team and his long-time head coach Bill Belichick.

While Brady stayed with one team for 20 seasons, Manning, for his part, played with Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos while Brees suited up for the San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints.

Favre played for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings in his Hall of Fame career. Aside from Brady, three other active quarterbacks who have defeated 31 of 32 NFL teams are Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Alex Smith, who the Washington Football Team recently cut.

Bucs to use the tag on Chris Godwin

Brady will get to keep one of his wide receivers after the Buccaneers informed Chris Godwin that he would receive the franchise tag, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. With the tag, Godwin won’t hit the market for one more year and gives Brady a chance to have another top-tier target alongside Mike Evans. The tag will cost the Buccaneers around $16.5 million, preventing them from tagging outside linebacker Shaq Barrett for the second straight season.

Last season, the Buccaneers placed a $15.8 million tag on Barrett.

Aside from Godwin, the Buccaneers have several key players who will turn free agents, including Barrett, inside linebacker Lavonte David, defensive end Ndamukong Suh, running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown. Earlier, it was reported that Brady and the Buccaneers are reworking his deal to give the Buccaneers additional cap room to sign key players.