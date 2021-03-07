Quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructure his contract to allow the squad to keep some key players or sign free agents. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the two sides are “getting closer” to restructuring Brady's deal. It will be remembered that Brady signed a two-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $50 million with the Buccaneers last offseason after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Brady is set to earn $25 million next season and an additional $4.5 million in incentives. Currently, Adam Wells of Bleacher Report said Brady has a cap hit of $28.375 million for next season, $12 million higher than any other player on the Buccaneers’ roster.

Welcome development for Brady

Earlier, Brady expressed his intention of returning for his second and final season with the Buccaneers after leading the team to its first Super Bowl win since 2002. General manager Jason Licht, for his part, said the Buccaneers are more than willing to sign the 43-year-old Brady to a contract extension beyond 2021. Licht’s pronouncement is a welcome development for Brady, who said that he would consider playing past 45 years old if he remains healthy and still performs at a high level. Brady played beyond expectations in his first year in Tampa Bay, throwing for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in the regular season and 1,061 yards and 10 touchdowns in four playoff games.

Restructuring deal not new for Brady

Restructuring his contract is not new for Brady as he has done it several times during his 20-year stay with the Patriots to help the team sign key players and free agents. Per a Business Insider report, Brady made around $220 million from his contracts with the Patriots. Still, he could have made around $287 million if he didn’t agree to restructure his deal or give New England discounts.

Brady wants to help the Buccaneers

The additional cap space from Brady’s restructured deal would help the Buccaneers retain free agents such as wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette, pass rusher Shaquil Barrett linebacker, Lavonte David. According to Spotrac, the Buccaneers currently $19 million in cap space this offseason. Per Zac Wassink of Yardbarker, David told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s not thinking about his upcoming venture into free agency, saying he will let his agent deal on the matter.

But he has accepted that he might be forced to sign with another team due to the Buccaneers’ salary-cap concerns. “We’ve obviously got some big decisions to make, but from my honest end, everybody wants to come back,” said David, adding that the Buccaneers have a great nucleus and a great core group of guys.