Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is known for his competitive nature and his desire to succeed. In his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, the 43-year-old Brady captured six Super Bowl rings in nine appearances to the big dance. Despite his success, Brady wanted to prove his critics wrong about their claim that he’s a system quarterback and cannot win without Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Brady then signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers and led them to their first Super Bowl title since 2002, silencing his critics and further strengthening his grip on the greatest of all time (GOAT) title.

Despite Brady’s recent Super Bowl win, Buccaneers quarterback coach Clyde Christensen said the quarterback remains focused on maintaining the team’s success and what they can do to further improve the next season, per Patrik Walker of CBS Sports. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Christensen said he received a call from Brady the morning after their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV just hours after the team’s postgame party. Christensen said Brady first thanked him for the great journey and told him that he appreciated everything he did for the team.

Brady won’t allow Buccaneers to be distracted

Then, Brady told Christensen he thinks the Buccaneers would be better next season. “He was already excited about the next year.

It’s amazing. That’s how his mind works,” said Christensen, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. The quarterbacks coach said he believes Brady won’t allow the Buccaneers to rest on their laurels and get distracted by many things. “That doesn’t happen to the Bradys or the Mannings of the world. They don’t get distracted. They don’t get off track,” said Christensen, who also coached Peyton Manning with the Indianapolis Colts.

No end in sight for Brady’s career

Christensen, during an interview on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show", shared his thoughts about Brady and his playing career. During the show, Christensen was asked about Brady’s playing career, to which he replied: "I don't see an end in sight.” In addition, Christensen said Brady is not acting like “there's an end in sight" in his playing career as he keeps himself in top physical form.

In the regular season, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while playing in a new system under head coach Bruce Arians. Brady then stepped up his game in the postseason as he threw for 1,061 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions as the Buccaneers waylaid the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and the Chiefs on their way to the Super Bowl title.