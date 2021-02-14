Several days after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV, veteran quarterback Tom Brady has already set his goal for the upcoming season. The 43-year-old Brady posted a series of photos where he tagged several of his teammates and accompanied them with the caption: “On to........the next one.”

Among the teammates Brady tagged were running back Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette, wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Lavonte David, Devin White, Jamel Dean, Shaquil Barrett, Jason-Pierre Paul, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Alex Cappa, Tristan Wirfs, Donovan Smith, Mike Edwards, Antoine Winfield Jr., and Tyler Johnson.

Brady’s teammates react

The post drew thousands of reactions, most notably Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who commented with three fire emojis. Smith reacted with “I love it” with three fire emojis while White commented, “What’s next dawg ? Doing it again”, referring to a chase for a back-to-back Super Bowl titles. Bunting, for his part, commented, “talk to em 12”, referring to some players who will turn free agent in the offseason. Brady earlier announced that he would return to the Buccaneers to complete the two-year deal worth $50 million that he signed with the team in the offseason. Per Over the Cap, among the player who will turn free agents for the Buccaneers are Godwin, Barrett, David, Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh, McLendon, Fournette, and kicker Ryan Succop,

Buccaneers have many free agents

According to Grant Gordon of NFL.com, key acquisitions in the offseason helped the Buccaneers secure their 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Per NFL Research, the Buccaneer became the first team in the game's history to have all of its points scored by players who were not on the team the previous season. Gronkowski, who came out of retirement in the offseason, had two touchdown receptions, Fournette had a rushing score, Brown caught a touchdown pass, while Succop had a field goal and four extra points in that game.

The Buccaneers currently have $28.39 million in cap space, the eighth-most cap space in the league, and they would need it to sign some key players.

Buccaneers want Fournette back

The Buccaneers reportedly want to bring back Fournette, who signed just a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, including incentives. But he could get significant offers from other teams after recording 135 total yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LV.

Gronkowski also expressed interest in returning next season with the Buccaneers, while Barrett made it clear that he wants to break the bank after playing last season on a franchise tag. Earlier, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said the team would try to bring all of his players back as they go for a second straight Super Bowl win. Brady earlier buckled down to work as he goes for his 8th Super Bowl ring.