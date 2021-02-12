Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith lauded quarterback Tom Brady for winning his seventh Super Bowl ring following their 31-9 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. After winning his seventh Lombardi trophy, the 43-year-old Brady has more Super Bowl wins than all of the NFL franchises, including his former team, the New England Patriots. "Seven rings -- more than any franchise has alone. So, he is his own franchise. He's great, man,” Smith told TMZ Sports.

By winning his seventh Super Bowl ring, Smith said Brady cemented his status as the greatest of all time in the NFL.

Also, Smith said Brady’s latest victory put him in the conversation for the best athlete ever. Earlier, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin declared Brady as the greatest athlete who ever lived for his enormous success in his first season with the Buccaneers. Former New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora echoed Irvin’s statement, saying winning seven Super Bowls is special because, unlike basketball, football is an ultimate team sport.

Smith says Brady deserves to party

Smith also defended Brady from criticism after he appeared to be drunk when he got off his luxury yacht following the Buccaneers’ victory parade. "If my man's had a couple of drinks, he deserves it!" Smith said, adding that Brady deserves to party even harder if he wanted.

“You feel me? We all deserve it! I wish I had one right now," he said. Even LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers noticed Brady’s wobbly legs, tweeting, “Man (oh) man, I wish we were able to have our parade too ‘cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you!” Brady also made fun of his walk, tweeting: “Noting to see her . . . just litTle avoCado tequila”, per Storm Gifford of the New York Daily News.

Brady to undergo minor knee surgery

Throughout the season, the Buccaneers never listed Brady on any injury report as having an injury. However, he missed several practices due to non-injury related issues but merely allowing him to rest, just what the Buccaneers did to tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive specialists Jason-Pierre Paul Ndamukong Suh.

So head coach Bruce Arians’ announcement that Brady will undergo minor surgery on his left knee came as a surprise, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe also reported that the procedure is “more than just a little clean-up.” “When it comes out, all this does is build his legend even greater,” Volin said, citing an unnamed source. During Thursday’s boat parade, Brady was spotted wearing a brace on his left knee. It was unclear when Brady sustained the injury or what caused it, but he looked in top shape when he led the Buccaneers to a convincing win over the Chiefs to capture the franchise’s second Lombardi trophy.