For broadcaster and analyst Colin Cowherd, quarterback Tom Brady has provided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with more than just leadership when he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the team in the offseason. During an episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Fox Sports Radio, Cowherd stressed that Brady has served as inspiration to the Buccaneers, fueling their run to their Super Bowl LV win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. “That’s beyond leadership, to me that is inspiration and so few do it,” said Cowherd.

Brady’s arrival changed Buccaneers

According to Cowherd, Brady’s arrival has inspired the Buccaneers offensive line to become a powerhouse in the NFL.

Also, Cowherd said Brady took the Buccaneers’ awful and unreliable special teams and down the stretch made them a strength, per a transcription of the program’s audio on YouTube. “Brady has the ability to play poorly in stretches, to be not on the field for long stretches, to not be that important individual games and yet is he is inspiring other players,” said Cowherd.

To prove his point, Cowherd cited an interview of Buccaneers’ wide receiver Scotty Miller, who spoke about Brady’s impact on the team upon his arrival. “Right away, we saw his competitiveness and his work ethic. I always say it’s just a testament of who he is,” said Miller, adding that Brady is outworking everyday. Miller said he saw Brady’s fiery side in a positive way because he wants to get the best out of his teammates.

Days after the Buccaneers won their first Super Bowl title since 2002, Brady buckled down to work with his personal trainer Alex Guerrero as he goes for his 8th Super Bowl title.

Buccaneers almost cut Fournette

In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians admitted that the team nearly parted ways with running back Leonard Fournette.

After the Buccaneers made him inactive in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, Arians said he had a conversation with Fournette regarding his role with the team, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com. Arians said he told Fournette that the team would cut him if he wants or he could stay and see what happens. “And he did, and I'm really proud of him,” said Arians.

In four playoff games, Fournette ran the ball 64 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns including 89 yards and a TD in their 31-9 win over the Chiefs. Fournette will become a free agent in the offseason but the Buccaneers are expected to keep him. Earlier, veteran rusher Adrian Peterson expressed interest in joining the Buccaneers and he could provide the team with bruising runner in case Fournette leaves for another squad, per Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports.