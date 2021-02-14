Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, regularly express their love and share sweet messages to each other on their respective social media accounts. So this Valentine’s Day was no different as the couple expressed their undying love for each other. The 43-year-old Brady posted a photo of him kissing his wife with the caption “My forever valentine” which he followed with two heart emojis. Gisele, for her part, posted a different photo with the caption “My forever lovvey!” which she accompanied with a heart emoji. Gisele and their children were on hand to watch Brady win his seventh Super Bowl title at Raymond James Stadium.

Eminem congratulates Brady

Famous rapper Eminem took to social media to congratulate Brady for leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 following a 31-9 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Eminem’s reshared Brady’s Instagram video and accompanied it with the caption “Congrats, @tombrady. "They hate us cuz they ain't us!" Brady seemingly agreed with the rapper’s post as he reacted with a check, football, and trophy emojis.

WFT coach defends Brady

During the Buccaneers’ victory parade, Brady was seen throwing the Lombardi Trophy from his yacht to another boat occupied by some of his teammates. That pass did not sit well with the family of Greg Grohs, the man who crafted the trophy, with his daughter Lorraine Grohs demanding an apology from Brady for his “disrespectful” action.

But Jack Del Rio, defensive coordinator of the Washington Football Team, came to Brady’s defense, per Bijan Todd of Yahoo Sports. Del Rio shared a link of Lorraine Groh’s story on his Twitter account and commented “Hahahahaha a no no to Lo Lo”. It will be remembered that the Buccaneers defeated the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card Game and followed it with victories over the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and the Chiefs en route to the Super Bowl trophy.

Buccaneer's general manager Jason Licht also responded to the woman on Twitter on Saturday night, posting a gif that says “Lighten up Francis.”

Hahahahaha a no no to Lo Lo https://t.co/2X1XTIvVM4 — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) February 14, 2021

McLendon finally fulfills his dream

Buccaneers veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon finally fulfilled his dream of becoming a Super Bowl champion and he did it with the help of Brady, whom he tried to stop his whole career.

Per Sam Neumann of Yahoo Sports, McLendon told SNY’s Jeane Coakley that he and Brady reminisced about playing against one another in the AFC when the defensive tackle was first traded to Tampa Bay midseason. According to McLendon, Brady told him that it was time for them to go win a championship together. “When he said let’s go win a championship together, I was ready to run through a wall,” McLendon said.