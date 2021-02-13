Almost one week after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002, quarterback Tom Brady has already buckled down to work in preparation for his second season with the team. In a photo tweeted by TB12 Sports, the company co-founded by Brady, the quarterback looked like he will work out with his trainer and close friend Alex Guerrero. The photo was accompanied by the caption “Back to Work” and the hashtag “#Eyeson8”, referring to Brady’s aim to win his eighth Super Bowl ring. The 43-year-old Brady is set to return for his second season with the Buccaneers, declaring it moments after they won Super Bowl LV following a masterful 31-9 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady credits Guerrero for his longevity

Brady has credited Guerrero’s method for his longevity, allowing him to perform at the highest level despite his age. In an Instagram post, Brady posted a photo of him and Guerrero, the co-founder of TB12 Sports, and accompanied it with the caption: “Words can’t express the bond we have. You have been with me every step of the way the past 17 years. I’m so blessed to have you in my life and appreciative of all you do to help me achieve my highest potential! We have spent countless hours together, laughing, crying and everything in between. I couldn’t do it without you! Love you my brother.”

Through Guerrero’s help, Brady has performed beyond expectations in his first year with the Buccaneers.

With his performance, Brady said there is a possibility that he might consider playing beyond 45 years old if his body and performance allow him to. Brady is set to undergo minor knee surgery in the offseason, which Ben Volin of the Boston Globe described as “more than just a little clean-up.”

Winfield fined for taunting

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.’s taunting on Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill during Super Bowl LV cost him a lot of money.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league fined Winfield $7,815 for mocking Hill’s signature peace sign after a late fourth-down stop in Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl win. Winfield’s action was in retaliation on Hill’s action when he also flashed the peace sign on the rookie on his way to the end zone in their win over the Buccaneers in Week 12, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Buccaneers sign 3 players

According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, Tampa Bay has started beefing up its roster for next season as it signed three players to its 2021 roster. Smith said the Buccaneers signed running back C.J. Prosise, defensive lineman Sam Renner, and center Donell Stanley. Several Buccaneers are slated to turn free agent in the offseason, but head coach Bruce Arians is hoping to bring most of them back for another Super Bowl run.