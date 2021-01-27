When talking to Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Joe Namath, the topic on who’s the greatest of all time (GOAT) in the NFL always come up. This happened again when Namath was interviewed on the Zach Gelb Show on Tuesday where he was asked about his opinion on who’s the greatest quarterback in NFL history, per Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio. Namath, who won a Super Bowl ring and Super Bowl MVP in 1969 during a 13-year professional football career with the AFL and the NFL, said he witnessed how coach Paul Brown and quarterback Otto Graham led the Cleveland Browns to 10 straight playoffs.

Namath says there's no one like Brady

But Namath said that no quarterback has matched the record of Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady, including Six Super Bowl titles, four Super Bowl MVPs, three regular-season MVPs and 14 Pro Bowls. On Feb.7, Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl when he leads the Buccaneers, who, before his arrival had missed the playoffs for 13 straight years. If he got to pick the GOAT, Namath said he loves Joe Montana and Steve Young but Brady has accomplished more than the guys before him. “But I’ve never seen a quarterback, a player, endure like he has,” Namath said of Brady, adding that if you got to put somebody on top, “there’s no doubt you got to go with him.” “Tom deservingly belongs at the top of the list if you got to make a list,” Namath stressed.

On Feb. 7, Brady will add another record to his long list of accolades as he is set to become the oldest player of any position in NFL history to start in a Super Bowl game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers, for their part, are the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Gronk talks about reunion with Brady in Tampa

Tight end Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots while playing alongside Brady. Last season, Gronkowski retired after a nine-year career but he decided to return after Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers. Now, the duo returns to the big stage just like they envisioned early in the season.

“We just gave each other a big hug and said, ‘This is what it’s all about. This why we came down here. This is a dream,’” Gronkowski said during an interview on “The Late Show with James Corden, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com.” The Buccaneers defeated the favorite Green Bay Packers, 31-26, to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2002 season.

Antonio Brown to play vs Chiefs

After missing the NFC championship game due to a knee injury , wide receiver Antonio Brown will suit up against the Chiefs on Feb. 7, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. Aside from Brown, the Buccaneers also expect rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to be ready despite being sidelined against the Packers due to an ankle injury.