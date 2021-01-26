Free agency is starting to move along more quickly after free agents were being signed at a glacial pace for months. Just yesterday (January 26) saw the announcement of deals for Marcus Semien (Blue Jays), Wilson Ramos (Tigers), Andrelton SImmons (Twins), Tommy La Stella (Giants), Freddy Galvis (Orioles), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies), and Brad Hand (Nationals).

There are still plenty of quality free agents out there on the market though. Here is a 26-man roster of current unsigned players (unsigned as of the writing of this article). The age listed is how old they will be on June 30, 2021.

Masahiro Tanaka would be one of the starters, but according to MLB.com, he is in advanced negotiations to return to pitching in Japan.

Some other notable free agents include Marwin Gonzalez, Brad Miller, Joc Pederson, Brett Gardner, Shin-Soo Choo, Yasiel Puig, Chris Archer, Trevor Cahill, and Yusmeiro Petit.

Hitters

Starters

C - Yadier Molina (Age: 38)

A nine-time Gold Glove winner, Molina has seen his OPS drop for four consecutive seasons but did throw out five of 11 base stealers in 2020 as few challenged him.

1B - Mitch Moreland (Age: 35)

Moreland was wonderful for the Red Sox in 2020 (8 homers and a 1.177 OPS in 79 plate appearances) but did not maintain that level of success after he was traded to the Padres (2 home runs and a .609 OPS in 73 plate appearances).

2B - Jonathan Schoop (Age: 29)

While he will never be a high on-base guy, Schoop provides pop with the bat and is an above-average defensive second baseman.

SS - Didi Gregorius

Gregorius posted a career-best .339 on-base percentage in 2020 while slugging 10 home runs in 215 at bats.

3B - Justin Turner (Age: 36)

For the third time in the last four years, Turner hit over .300 while still performing adequately at the hot corner as his age advances (turned 36 on November 23).

LF - Marcell Ozuna (Age: 30)

With Nelson Cruz at DH, we will put Ozuna in the field as he started 19 games in left field in 2020.

Ozuna led (or tied for the lead) the NL in homers (18), RBIs (56), and total bases (145) while finishing sixth in NL MVP voting last year.

CF - Jackie Bradley Jr. (Age: 31)

Bradley provided career-highs across the board in batting average (.283) and on-base percentage (.364) in 2020 and still covers ground like few others in center field.

While he mostly has played left field, Duvall started 16 games in right last year and was among the league leaders connecting on 16 homers (combined for 64 in 2016 and 2017).

DH - Nelson Cruz (Age: 40)

At the age of 40 last season, Cruz won his fourth Silver Slugger as he was amongst the AL leaders in homers (16), batting average (.303), on-base percentage (.397), and slugging percentage (.595).

Bench

Kolten Wong, 2B (Age: 30)

A NL Gold Glove winner each of the last two seasons, Wong is a minimal power, high contact bat who struck out just 30 times in 208 plate appearances last year.

C.J. Cron, 1B (Age: 31)

Injuries limited Cron to just 13 games in 2020, but he totaled 55 home runs in 2018-19.

Tyler Flowers, C (Age: 35)

It was somewhat of a struggle at the plate for Flowers in the shortened 2020, but he did have around a league-average OPS from 2016-19.

Eddie Rosario, LF (Age: 29)

A member of the Minnesota team that set a single-season record for homers in 2019, Rosario has slugged 96 home runs and 99 doubles since 2017.

Pitchers

Starters

Trevor Bauer, RHP (Age: 30)

The reigning NL Cy Young, Bauer is coming off an incredible 2020 season where he led the league in both ERA (1.73) and WHIP (0.79) while striking out 100 hitters in 73 innings. As mentioned by MLB Trade Rumors, the Mets have put an offer on the table for Bauer to mull over.

James Paxton, LHP (Age: 32)

Paxton made just five starts in 2020, but he was a solid starter from 2014-19 where he owned a 3.57 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 127 starts.

Taijuan Walker, RHP (Age: 28)

Injuries limited Walker to just four total starts in 2018-19, but he looked sharp in his 11 starts for the Mariners and Blue Jays last year finishing with a 2.70 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.

Jake Odorizzi, RHP (Age: 31)

Odorizzi made just four starts last season, but he was a first-time All-Star in 2019 when he had a 3.51 ERA and 178 strikeouts in 159 innings.

Adam Wainwright, RHP (Age: 39)

Wainwright's 2020 was his best season in years as in 10 starts, he barely had a WHIP over one with a 3.15 ERA.

Relievers

Trevor Rosenthal, RHP (Age: 31)

After missing all of 2018 and looking atrocious in his 15.1 innings during 2019, Rosenthal was one of the league's best relievers in 2020 saving 11 games while giving up just 12 hits in 23.2 innings.

Alex Colome, RHP (Age: 32)

While he may not put up the strikeout numbers of other closers, Colome has proven to be very effective in the ninth inning role only giving up two earned runs in 22.1 innings last season.

Ken Giles, RHP (Age: 30)

He only pitched 3.2 innings in 2020, but Giles was a reliable closer in 2019 saving 23 games with a 1.87 ERA.

Brandon Kintzler, RHP (Age: 36)

Kintzler held down the ninth inning role for the Marlins in 2020 saving 12 games with a 2.22 ERA.

Shane Greene, RHP (Age: 32)

An All-Star in 2019, Greene has pitched to a 2.39 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over the last two seasons.

Mark Melancon, RHP (Age: 36)

Melancon has saved 205 games in his career including 11 for the Braves in 2020.

Tony Watson, LHP (Age: 36)

For his career, Watson possesses a 2.80 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, numbers which were even better in 2020 (2.50 and 0.89 respectively).

Tyler Clippard, RHP (Age: 36)

Clippard has finished with a sub-3.00 ERA and sub-0.90 WHIP in each of the past two years.