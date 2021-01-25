For Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller, veteran quarterback Tom Brady is why they will be playing in Super Bowl LV following their 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship on Sunday at Lambeau Field. When asked about Brady’s impact on all Buccaneers players, Miller declared “Tom’s the GOAT (Greatest of all Time).” Miller elaborated on his statement, saying the Buccaneers were 7-9 last season and now they are in the Super Bowl following Brady’s arrival in the offseason.

“It just tells you we’ve added other stuff too and got better, but he’s at the helm, he’s our leader,’ said Miller, per transcription of the post-game press conference posted on the team’s official YouTube site.

“He’s probably the biggest we are where we are. He’s a great player and great leader. Makes it easy for us to get behind him and follow him,” added Miller, stressing that Brady’s been here before and has played in big moments. “When it’s all on the line, he’s gonna make the play,” stressed Miller, who had his share of the limelight when he caught a 39-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to give the Buccaneers a 21-10 lead at the break.

Buccaneers make history

The 43-year-old Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions to lead the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl appearance since 2002. The Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to play for the Lombardi Trophy in their home turf, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

The Buccaneers will play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. Chris Godwin caught five passes for 110 yards; Mike Evans had three receptions for 51 yards, Miller had two catches for 36 yards and a score while tight end Cameron Brate tallied three catches for 19 yards and a touchdown. Running back Leonard Fournette picked up where he left off in their 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints as he carried the ball 12 times for 55 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers.

Brady lauds teammates for the win

As revealed by former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest in an earlier interview, Brady thanked his teammates for their hard-earned win. "We've had a lot of people work really hard over a period of time to get to this point," said Brady, who will play in his 10th Super Bowl, per a report by Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Brady admitted that it was a challenging journey s they needed to win three postseason road wins to get to where they are now. “A home Super Bowl for the first time in NFL history puts a lot of cool things in perspective. Anytime you're the first time doing something, it's usually a pretty cool thing,” added Brady, who will be the oldest player of any position to start in a Super Bowl, barring any unforeseen circumstances.