The effects of COVID-19 have impacted various sports leagues around the world. And at many times, teams have had to halt play. Or players and staff might have to go into isolation.

Different teams have done things in their own ways, including when their head coach has to be away from the team. Usually, an assistant takes over for the game day. The Vegas Golden Knights have found themselves in need of another option.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon serves as interim head coach

The entirety of the Vegas Golden Knights coaching staff has had to go into isolation. CBS reports that a member of the staff has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The identity wasn't given as to which coach it was.

Whoever it may be, head coach Peter DeBoer has been temporarily ruled out for coaching behind the bench. The Golden Knights are the fourth NHL team that DeBoer has been the head coach of. He played professionally with the Milwaukee Admirals. DeBoer's also a current co-owner of a junior hockey team in the Ontario Hockey League. He's played and been a head coach in the league, as well.

DeBoer's assistant coaches include three former NHL players. However, none of them was available either. Instead, the substitute came from the front office.

Kelly McCrimmon, the team's current general manager, took over the head coaching duties in DeBoer's absence. ESPN reports that coaches from the Henderson Silver Knights were brought in to serve as assistant coaches.

The Silver Knights are Vegas' American Hockey League affiliate.

McCrimmon has been a junior hockey head coach

Kelly McCrimmon is in his second season as the general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights. He'd previously been the team's assistant general managers, including when the Golden Knights made the Stanley Cup Final in 2018. McCrimmon had not before been a general manager in the NHL.

Nor had he been a head coach in the NHL before.

McCrimmon had held both positions in junior ice hockey. Each with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League. A team that he'd also played and been an assistant coach for. McCrimmon was the Wheat Kings head coach on three separate occasions. He led them to appearances in three WHL Championships, winning one.

In addition to winning another with them as a player.

McCrimmon also played at the NCAA Division I level with the University of Michigan and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League with the Prince Albert Raiders. He also won a championship with the Raiders, who are now part of the Western Hockey League.

Brad McCrimmon, Kelly's brother, was a two-time NHL All-Star. He played with six NHL teams, including the Calgary Flames when they won the Stanley Cup in 1988. After working as an NHL assistant coach, he became WHL head coach. Later, he was named a head coach in the Kontintal Hockey League. In 2011, Brad, along with most of his team, died in a plane crash.