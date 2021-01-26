Days before he plays in his 10th Super Bowl game, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady discussed his preparation for the big game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to play in for the Lombardi Trophy at home, and Jim Gray brought it up during Brady’s interview on Westwood One Radio. “We get to be at home, which would be unique. It will be great couple weeks of prep and going to be a lot of excitement,” said Brady, who will go for Super Bowl ring No. 7.

“So instead of being in a hotel, your home will become a hotel,” Gray commented, to which Brady replied “I’m keeping people out, man.

This year, I need to be as focused as ever”, as transcribed from the audio of the interview. The 43-year-old said he’s not going to treat it like a normal game, saying it is a culmination of their lot of hard work. The Buccaneers reached the postseason for the first time since 2007 as the No. 5 seed and needed to win three road games to reach the big game.

Long route to the big game

They disposed of the NFC East Champion Washington Football Team, 31-23, in the Wild Card Game and overcame odds by beating the New Orleans Saints, 30-20, in the Divisional Round. The Buccaneers clinched their first NFC Championship trophy since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2002 with a 31-26 triumph over the heavily favored Green Bay Packers on Sunday amid icy condition at Lambeau Field.

Counting their victories in the last four regular-season games, the Buccaneers are on a seven-game winning streak since the bye week. Before they entered the bye week, the Buccaneers suffered back-to-back close losses to the Los Angeles Rams and the Chiefs.

Several Buccaneers have Super Bowl experience

While Brady is the most experienced in the number of appearances to the big dance, several Buccaneers experienced playing in the big dance, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Among them is a tight end, Rob Gronkowski, running backs LeSean McCoy and Kenjon Barner, defensive linemen Steve McLendon and Ndamukong Suh, wide receiver Antonio Brown, outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul. Aside from Brady, Gronkowski is the most experienced with five Super Bowl appearances in his nine years with the New England Patriots.

Brady-Mahomes showdown highlights SB

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, the battle between Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a showdown between the greatest of all time (GOAT) and a kid (a young goat). Mahomes’ resume pales in comparison with Brady, who is going for his seventh Super Bowl ring in his 21-year career. Also, Brady holds many NFL records for a quarterback and is set to add more when he takes the field two weeks from now. Mahomes, for his part, is considered the future of the NFL with a Super Bowl win, Super Bowl MVP and league MVP under his belt at age 25.