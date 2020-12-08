Last weekend, Nebraska Huskers improved its season record to 2-4 after its 37-27 victory over Purdue. Adrian Martinez completed 23-of-30 passes for 242 yards and one passing touchdown to secure the win for the Huskers. Earlier in the season, the third-year head coach was benched in favor of Luke McCaffery, but he proved that he still has the talent to be a college starting quarterback. Nebraska's head coach, Scott Frost, praised Martinez for bouncing back with an excellent performance in his latest media conference.

Frost has praised Martinez for bouncing back with a great performance

According to 247 Sports, Frost revealed that the talented quarterback had improved his practice ever since he lost the starting job to McCaffery.

Heading into Nebraska's game against Iowa, Scott Frost told his quarterbacks that they would have an open for the position, and they both responded by raising their game in practice. Following their recent win over Purdue, Coach Frost singled out Martinez to complete his throws and avoid turnovers. According to the third-year head coach, Martinez could use the experience from his ongoing competition with McCaffery as motivation to find more consistency in his play. While Coach Frost has insisted that both quarterbacks lead his offense, Martinez's performance against Purdue should earn him the starting job in Nebraska's next game against Minnesota.

Luke McCaffery has struggled ever since leading Nebraska to a win over Penn State

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound quarterback has embraced his role as a team leader even with the quarterback's ongoing competition.

In a past interview, McCaffery praised Martinez for offering his support after taking over Nebraska's win over Penn State. The second-year quarterback struggled in games against Illinois and Iowa, which led to Coach Frost handing the starting job back to Martinez last weekend. It will be interesting to see whether McCaffery can follow Martinez's example and bounce back from his current slump.

For now, Scott Frost is focused on preparing his team for Saturday's game against Minnesota.

Nebraska Huskers will be looking to avenge last season's 34-7 loss to the Golden Gophers. In his press conference, Scott Frost admitted that Minnesota was more physical and played harder than his team last year. He also sympathized with his opponents' recent coronavirus outbreak, which led to two of their games' cancelation.

Earlier in the season, Nebraska had its game against Wisconsin called off after the Badgers had their own virus outbreak. Nevertheless, Coach Frost pointed out that Minnesota will be fresh and ready to take on his team, and his defense will have to cope with the opponent's physical running game. The third-year head coach has challenged his team to build on Saturday's win over Purdue, and fans are looking forward to seeing how the Huskers' players respond.