When he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, veteran quarterback Tom Brady is fully aware of head coach Bruce Arians' coaching style of "no risk it, no biscuit." While Brady has yet to adjust to Arians' coaching style of taking a risk with deep balls, the veteran quarterback said he knows what to give his mentor this holiday season. In an interview with Buccaneers team reporter Casey Phillips, the 43-year-old Brady revealed that he likes to make biscuits on Christmas like his grandmother used to.

"I'm not a great chef by any means, but I could bake a little bit," said Brady as transcribed by the author from the YouTube video of the interview.

"Considering that you ended up on a team with a coach whose motto is 'no risk it, no biscuit' and that is the one thing that you can make, I feel that's a sign," Phillips replied. Brady then said, "I got to bring him some biscuits and see if he gets the approval of those. I think he'll like them."

Brady says he's a good gift-giver

In the interview, Phillips asked Brady if he's a good or bad gift giver, to which the veteran quarterback replied: "I think I am a pretty good gift giver." Brady said he thinks long and hard about what he should give to people, particularly to those who supported him over the year. "It's nice to let your generosity show and show appreciation for the people who have helped me reach my dreams and support me in reaching my dream," Brady said.

Brady convinced Buccaneers can go deep into playoffs

Brady also told Phillips that he believes that the Buccaneers can go deep into the postseason. "If we work hard and commit to one another and we're selfless and then when it comes to the game, we perform well, and we don't turn the ball over," Brady stressed. The veteran quarterback added that the team needs to improve on all aspects, particularly on run efficiency and pass efficiency.

He said that the team had done a great job improving the penalty problems that hounded them early in the season. For himself, Brady said he needs to improve on protecting the football and his communication with his offensive line and receivers. In a recent interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady said he's feeling good ahead of their four-game stretch.

Bucs have a crucial match vs the Vikings

The Buccaneers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday in a game with high playoff implication. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Vikings have a chance to gain an edge over the Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card race with a victory. The Buccaneers currently own a 7-5 record while the Vikings improved to 6-6 following an overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Ahead of their clash with the Vikings, the Buccaneers promoted running back Kenjon Barner to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, per a report by Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. Barner could be used as a punt or kickoff returner.