Arnie Robinson represented the United States at several international competitions. He was one of the most successful long jumpers of all-time. A native of San Diego, California, Robinson also competed in the high jump and triple jump.

Robinson also eventually became a successful coach of other athletes. He also became a college professor and dealt with several health conditions. And that was before the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic happened, something that would tragically strike Robinson.

Dies from the novel coronavirus

Arnie Robinson passed away from COVID-19 on December 1, reports ABC. His death wasn't announced to the public until the following week.

Robinson's family ultimately confirmed it on December 8.

He'd dealt with many health issues for several years. In 2000, he was seriously injured due to an automobile accident. Later, he would be diagnosed with brain cancer. While it's not certain, MSN reports Robinson's family thinks he might've contracted the virus from a caregiver.

In 1970, Arnie Robinson won an NCAA national championship in the long jump. He was competing for San Diego State University at the time and was an All-American twice. Around the same time, he began a stint serving in the United States Army. Along the way, he won his first two USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships and a gold medal at the 1971 Pan American Games in Colombia.

At the 1972 Summer Olympics in West Germany, Robinson won a bronze medal in long jumping.

Afterward, he won several more USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He also won a silver medal at the 1975 Pan American Games, held in Mexico. Robinson went to participate in the 1976 Summer Olympics taking place in Canada. He would win the gold medal in the long jump.

The next year, he won a world championship in his event. After retiring as a competitor, he was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame.

Along with the Breitbard Hall of Fame and the California Community College Track and Field Association Hall of Fame.

Robinson coached for many years

Robinson would become a track and field head coach at San Diego Mesa College. He had attended and competed for the college before going on to San Diego State University. During his coaching tenure there, he led his teams to a state championship and 15 conference championships.

Among the athletes he coached was Felix Sanchez. Sanchez would become a star track competitor, particularly in 400-meter hurdle events. He won two Olympic gold medals, two world championships, and a Pan American Games gold medal. Sanchez competed for the Dominican Republic.

Robinson also taught physical education at the school.