Nebraska Huskers fans are celebrating their team’s exciting win over Purdue. The Cornhuskers were dominant in their second win of the season, and many fans now feel that Scott Frost is steering the team in the right direction. After the Huskers 37-27 victory over the Boilermakers, fans took to social media to praise Scott Frost for keeping his players focused in a turbulent 2020 season.

Nebraska has scored TDs to start the second half in 2 straight games.



Nice to have that convo after the first 4 games and issues there. #Huskers — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) December 5, 2020

Fans have praised Adrian Martinez for leading Nebraska to a much-needed win

Adrian Martinez started Saturday’s game against Purdue, and he completed 23-of-30 passes for 242 yards and one passing touchdown.

The third-year quarterback added two rushing touchdowns to lead Nebraska Huskers to a much-needed victory. After the game, Martinez expressed his relief at getting the win, and he was optimistic that his teammates would build on the impressive performance. Fans have praised Martinez for the graceful manner in which he has handled the ongoing competition for the starting job with Luke McCaffery. Most fans on social media feel that the sophomore quarterback has the talent to be Nebraska’s undisputed quarterback if he improves his passing and decision-making.

Adrian Martinez was really good today for the #Huskers. Completed 23 of 30 pass attempts for 242 yards. Totalled 3 TDs.



"Its always nice to win. Its nice to win on the road."https://t.co/tK8jxvWM5s pic.twitter.com/uQLxLuetrM — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) December 5, 2020

Coach Frost praised his player’s execution in the victory against Purdue

In his post-match interview, Scott Frost praised Martinez for stepping up and leading the team.

He declared that the win over Purdue would give his players confidence to win their remaining games. The former UCF coach pointed out that his team was relatively young, and the experiences from an up and down season would help the team develop. Coach Frost praised his offense for perfectly executing their plays on Saturday, and he added that both his quarterbacks had improved their play in practice over the past week.

Nebraska did not record a turnover in its victory over the Boilermakers, and they received their first penalty in the fourth quarter.

It seems that the Huskers could finally put together a positive run of results as the Big Ten season draws to its conclusion. Fans had grown frustrated by Nebraska’s losses in close games, and a section of spectators had called for Coach Frost’s resignation.

However, Huskers athletics director, Bill Moos, recently declared that the third-year head coach would get all the support he needed to turn Nebraska Huskers into a college football powerhouse. Moos admitted that the team was in a rebuilding phase, but he praised Coach Frost for the progress that the players had made under his tenure. Wan’Dale Robinson looks to be a player who is slowly improving as the season continues. The second-year wide receiver recorded a season-high 114 yards during Saturday’s game against Purdue, and he could be an important player for Nebraska in the coming years. The Huskers will be confident heading into Saturday’s home game against Minnesota, and fans will be hoping for another complete performance.