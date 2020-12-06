Looks like Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady is enjoying his time in Florida as he made a huge purchase recently. Per TMZ Sports, the 43-year-old Brady bought a custom 40-plus-foot, state-of-the-art watercraft that is usually in the two-million-dollar price range. Brady can afford his new ride as he is in the first year of his two-year contract with the Buccaneers worth $50 million. Based on the photos posted on TMZ.com, Brady was all smiles, grinning from ear to ear, as the blue boat was handed to him. Brady is also enjoying other watersports in Florida as he purchased some jetski to use in his waterfront property.

It was reported by TMZ Sports that Brady lost his two jetskis and his dock during the onslaught of Tropical Storm Eta. However, Brady recovered his properties after it landed around 300 yards at someone else's dock. "They got lodged, so I was very lucky," Brady said during a press conference.

Brady pays tribute to Gisele’s advocacy

Brady named the boat "Viva a Vida" as a tribute to his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s environmental conservation initiative which aims to plant over 200,000 trees in the Amazon rainforest. Bundchen is determined to help conserve the forest as she sees it as crucial in balancing the earth’s climate. In one of her Instagram posts, Gisele even posted a photo of her admiring the amazing view of the rainforest in celebration of Amazon Rainforest Day “Today we celebrate the most biodiverse forest on our planet, a forest that offers everyone a wealth of cultural and natural treasures,” Gisele said in the caption.

In her post, Gisele called on everyone to set aside differences and work together to protect and nurture our most important resource, our planet. “Our lives literally depend on it,” the supermodel said.

Will Brady stay next season?

The boat might be an indication that Brady plans to stay for the long haul in Florida and with the Buccaneers next season.

Earlier, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said that the Buccaneer's ownership wants to ensure that Brady will be with the team next season. Florio said the Buccaneers consider Brady as a key part of their financial future if the team is finally allowed to welcome fans back into Raymond James Stadium. But for Pat McAfee, a former NFL kicker and host of the “The Pat McAfee Show”, he is not sure that Brady and head coach Bruce Arians will both be with the team next season.

“I’m not 100-percent sure those two are gonna be together again next year in Tampa,” said McAfee, adding that things are not going as expected between the two, per a report by Justin Tasch and Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post. The Buccaneers are on a bye week and will face three teams with records below .500 in their last four games. They will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and face the Atlanta Falcons on the road. They meet the Detroit Lions on the road the following week and cap their regular season with a home game against the Falcons. The Buccaneers are 7-5 this season.