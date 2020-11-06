Veteran quarterback Tom Brady is known as one of the fiercest competitors in NFL history during his career. Since he became the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots, Brady has played with high intensity that rubbed off on his teammates. Brady’s fiery play helped the Patriots succeed during his two-decade stay with the team, winning six Super Bowl trophies in the process. Brady has also brought the same intensity to Tampa Bay when he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers in the offseason. During their 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears, Brady was spotted in the sideline while berating some of his teammates following their botched game-winning drive following several penalties by his offensive line.

Since then, the Buccaneers have found their groove, winning their next three games against the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New York Giants. Also, Brady’s play has put him in the conversation for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy while some analysts predicted that the Buccaneers are headed to the Super Bowl. With three straight wins, the Buccaneers are now in first place in the NFC South with a 6-2 mark, heading into Sunday’s important divisional clash with the New Orleans Saints (5-2). The Buccaneers are 5.5-point favorites over the Saints, owing mainly due to Brady’s excellent play and leadership.

Sherman lauds Brady’s fiery play

Speaking of Brady’s excellent play, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was asked by Pro Football Focus’ Cris Collinsworth about the veteran quarterback’s intensity on the field.

"He's much more intense throughout the play than most quarterbacks," Sherman said of Brady, whom he faced several times, including Super Bowl XLIX when the cornerback was still a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Sherman said Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers is pretty calm and confident while Brady has an intense intensity about his reads and a sense of urgency.

“You can feel that he knows the timing,” said Sherman, adding that Brady is in a hurry to get the ball out of his hands, but still knowing where he will place it. The cornerback said the mistakes Brady makes is more of anticipation and something crazy, where somebody broke in the way, per a report by Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston.

Godwin to play vs Saints

Brady will have one of his primary targets against the Saints as Chris Godwin is declared fit to play despite sustaining a fractured left index finger in their Week 7 win over the Raiders. According to head coach Bruce Arians, Godwin is ready to suit up against the Saints after getting reps in practice on Friday, per Marty Penn of Clutch Points. Arians said he liked what he saw, making Godwin active on Sunday against the Saints, according to a tweet by Rick Stroud of Tampa Bay Times.

#GoBucs WR Chris Godwin will play Sunday against the Saints, Bruce Arians said. He caught the ball Friday for the first time since the injury. It's a manner of pain management. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 6, 2020

Godwin was in and out of the lineup due to various injuries. He played in Week 1 but missed Week 2 due to injury.

He played in Week 3 but missed the next two games with a hamstring injury. Godwin played in Weeks 6 and 7 but sustained the finger injury while catching a touchdown pass from Brady against the Raiders.