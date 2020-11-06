Many people criticized veteran quarterback Tom Brady for leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year stint and for signing a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. Many of them rejoiced when the 43-year-old Brady played poorly in their 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, saying he shouldn’t have left the Patriots where he won six Super Bowl titles. However, Brady bounced back in the next seven games, leading the Buccaneers to a 6-1 mark during that stretch while tossing his name in the mix for the Most Valuable Player trophy. Brady also became the first Buccaneer offensive player to win the NFC Player of the Month trophy for October after 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers and a 45-20 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Many analysts predicted that Brady could capture the MVP trophy after throwing 18 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in their last seven games to lead the Buccaneers to a three-game winning streak after their close win over the New York Giants in Week 8. Brady’s performance with the Buccaneers caught the attention of his former Patriots teammate, linebacker James Harrison, who commended the quarterback in an Instagram post that confused many people at first, thinking that he’s referring to another famous person.

Harrison calls Brady constant winner

Harrison opened his post by saying that he witnessed a lot of hate in recent months spewed to a man “who is a constant winner and overachiever”, per a report by Noah Strackbein of Sports Illustrated.

Despite the criticism, Harrison said this man is proving his haters wrong over and over again. The former linebacker claimed that some people are only jealous of this person because he’s successful, powerful and rich and married to a “hot, foreign-born model wife.” Harrison said this person’s critics may hate him over and over again, but they cannot do anything about it.Then he ended his post with “whether you like him or not, Tom Brady is really turning things around in Tampa.” Many of the people said they were fooled by Harrison’s post, saying they were thinking of another person while reading it.

However, they did not specify who that person was.

Brady discusses Patriots’ woes

During Brady’s news conference ahead of their clash with the New Orleans Saints, the veteran quarterback was about the Patriots’ struggles this season. The Patriots are currently 2-5 and on a four-game losing streak. Brady took the high road as he answered the question, saying he has a lot of relationships with a lot of teammates and I wish everybody the best all the time.

Brady added that he doesn’t wish anyone not to perform at their best. “Maybe the only team I don’t root for is the team we’re playing on that particular Sunday,” said Brady, per a report by Chris Mason of Mass Live. Earlier, Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his Westwood One Radio interview about the Patriots and the quarterback responded by expressing confidence that his former team can get it right.