Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, quarterback Tom Brady had a chance to talk to Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio about various issues. One of the issues that Gray touched was about wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was reported to be staying in Brady's house after he was signed to a one-year deal by the Buccaneers to boost their wide receiving corps. The 43-year-old Brady confirmed an earlier report by TMZ Sports, quoting a pronouncement by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that Brown is staying in the veteran quarterback's home and learning the playbook.

Brady says Brown is just getting settled

"Antonio is a good friend of mine, and again, we've got to know each other pretty well over the years," said Brady, per the interview as transcribed by the author. According to Brady, Brown is just getting settled, so he offered him to stay in his house as he looks for a new place to live around the area. "I'm just trying to be a good teammate and help somebody out," he added. Brady added that it's nice having Brown around in the house, adding that it would be best for the wide receiver to stay for a while since "it's a big transition for him moving across the state not knowing anyone."

It was not the first time that Brown has stayed in Brady's house. During his short stint with New England, Brown stayed in Brady's house after he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Brown instantly connected with Brady in their first game together against the Miami Dolphins, catching four passes for 54 yards and a score. But their partnership lasted just one game after the Patriots cut Brown due to his various off-field troubles. According to Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss, Brady and Brown decided to join forces anew as they have an unfinished business during their time with the Patriots.

Brady popular among bettors

Following his outstanding performance in the last two games, Brady instantly made himself a favorite for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award. Brady is also a constant favorite among bettors in Las Vegas to win the MVP trophy, MGM Resorts director of trading Jeff Stoneback said, per a report by Todd Dewey of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Dewey reported that a William Hill bettor recently placed a $20,000 wager to win $200,000 on Brady. Also, BetMGM sportsbook recently took a $5,000 wager to win $70,000 on the Buccaneers quarterback on a 14-1 odds. Another pair of $1,000 bets have been placed on Brady, hoping to win $14,000 each on 14-1 odds. During his 20-year stint with the Patriots, Brady won the NFL MVP award three times, in 2007, 2010, and 2017. During that span, Brady carried the team to six Super Bowl wins. While the Buccaneers are thriving with Brady as a quarterback, the Patriots are now reeling with four straight losses en route to a 2-5 mark.