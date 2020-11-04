In their Week 1 meeting, the New Orleans Saints came out as a 34-23 winner over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In that game, the 43-year-old Brady struggled as he threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions. But Brady recovered in their next seven games with 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions as he led the Buccaneers to a 6-1 record and put them ahead of the NFC South. With the Buccaneers on a three-game winning run, it would be a different story when they take on the Saints in Week 9 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Buccaneers are 5.5-point favorites

According to USA Today’s Sports Book Wire, the Buccaneers are a 5.5-point favorite in their rematch against quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints.

In terms of money line, the Saints are +200, meaning a bet of $100 bet will win $200. The Buccaneers are -239 or anyone must bet $239 to win $100. History favors Brady as he has not swept by a division rival in his 19 years as a starting quarterback, according to Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network. However, the Saints are no pushovers as they are on a four-game winning streak after two consecutive losses. The Saints scored a hard-earned 26-23 overtime win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

A side story for the Buccaneers-Saints showdown is the race for the all-time passing touchdown mark that is currently being held by Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback threw two touchdown passes in their 25-23 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football (MNF) to raise his tally to 561 and snatch the record anew from Brees, who has 560.

Brown activated, to play vs Saints

Another additional edge for the Buccaneers is the arrival of talented wideout Antonio Brown, who signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers activated Brown to their 53-man roster, making him eligible in their clash against the Saints. With Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin still uncertain against the Saints, Brown will play a pivotal role as another target for Brady.

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, Brown thanked Brady for his second chance in the NFL after he was suspended for eight games due to off-field troubles. “Tom is my boy,” Brown said, calling Brady one of the greatest leaders to be around. The wide receiver said Brady is always encouraging and inspiring, adding that the veteran quarterback “brings out the best out of people around him.”

Brown said he’s grateful to be playing alongside Brady and to be in the huddle with him in Tampa Bay.

“So, super grateful. You know, TB12’s my boy, and I’m grateful for that,” said Brown, per a report by Michael Hurley of CBS Boston. Brady recently confirmed reports that Brown is staying in his Tampa Bay home, saying he’s just trying to be a good teammate. Brady also called Brown a “good friend”, saying he has known the wide receiver for several years already. Brady and Brown played together in New England, but their partnership lasted just one game after the Patriots cut the troubled wideout for his off-field issues.