The Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggled in their 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, but if there’s a silver lining to it, it was the strong connection between veteran quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans, especially in the red zone. In their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Brady struggled to connect with Evans, who settled for just one catch for two yards on four targets. But Brady turned things around in their Week 2 triumph over the Carolina Panthers, finding Evans for seven catches for 104 yards and a score. In their win over the Denver Broncos, Brady connected with Evans for two touchdown strikes.

In their come-from-behind 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Evans caught seven passes for a season-high 122 yards and a touchdown reception. While Evans caught just five passes for 41 yards, he continued his streak of having at least one touchdown catch every game this season. Currently, Evans leads all wide receivers in touchdown receptions with six, leading Adam Thielen of the Minnesota Vikings by two scores. Of Evans’ six touchdown catches, five of them were within the 10-yard range -- One from six yards, two from two yards, and another two from the one-yard line, per The Checkdown. Evans’ longest touchdown catch was a 23-yarder against the Panthers. With the rate he’s going, Evans will eclipse his eight-touchdown output last season in Week 8.

This is good news for the Buccaneers as they have a reliable connection on offense when they reach the red zone.

Brady and Evans have been AUTOMATIC inside the opponent’s 10 this season 😱 @TomBrady @MikeEvans13_ pic.twitter.com/ZD9EVYryCb — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 9, 2020

Arians gives update on Godwin’s status

While Evans is having a great connection with Brady, the Buccaneers’ other Pro Bowl receiver Chris Godwin is struggling to keep himself on the field due to injuries.

The Buccaneers have missed the services of Godwin, who was absent from the last two games due to a hamstring injury. Godwin also missed their Week 2 win over the Panthers due to a concussion. When asked about Godwin’s status ahead of their Week 6 clash with the Green Bay Packers, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he’s hopeful that the wide receiver can return to practice next week.

“It’s way too early. I’m hoping he can do something by next Thursday,” Arians said when asked if Godwin can suit up against the Packers. If Godwin can return in time, he can provide a boost to the Buccaneers’ offense that struggled against the Bears.

Lineman Vita Vea out for season

The Buccaneers lost another key player for the season due to injury. Arians announced that defensive lineman Vita Vea suffered a broken leg in their loss to the Bears and will be placed on injured reserve, ending a potential Pro Bowl season for the young lineman. Vea suffered the injury while tackling running back David Montgomery in the fourth quarter. Against the Bears, Vea helped the defense limit the Bears to just 35 rushing yards and finished with three tackles and one sack.

Earlier, the Buccaneers lost tight end O.J. Howard to a season-ending Achilles injury. "It'll be a big loss," Arians said of the injuries to Vea and Howard.