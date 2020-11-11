Nebraska Huskers fans are growing frustrated with the team’s perennial struggles. The Huskers lost their second game of the season last Saturday against Northwestern, and some spectators have now started calling for the resignation of Huskers’ coach, Scott Frost. The third-year head coach has come under fire for playing Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffery at the quarterback position this season. Fans feel that Coach Frost should name a permanent starter so that his team can be more consistent on offense. However, former Ohio State coach, Urban Meyer, recently weighed in on the Huskers' struggles, and he argued that the team’s issues run deeper than their recent quarterback controversy.

Urban Meyer feels that Nebraska has struggled without JD Spielman

According to 247 Sports, Meyer says that the Nebraska Huskers team has struggled to be competitive because they don't have enough talented players at the offensive positions. The former Buckeyes coach pointed to the recent transfer of JD Spielman from the Huskers to TCU as one of the reasons why the team has struggled. Spielman was the Husker’s best receiver in his three seasons with the team. Meyer has suggested that Nebraska lacks the speed to push the ball down the field, and the absence of speedy wide receivers has made the team’s quarterbacks struggle to win games.

Martinez could lose his starting job to McCaffery in Saturday’s game against Penn State

In their first two games of the season, the Huskers used Martinez and McCaffery at the quarterback position. Coach Frost insisted that both players deserve an opportunity to prove themselves on the field, but the recent pressure from fans could force him to name a permanent starter.

While Martinez was the favorite to secure his starting job at the beginning of the season, his performance in 2020 has been disappointing. The third-year quarterback completed only 24 of his 42 passes for a total of 230 yards and zero touchdowns. Even though Martinez has been an effective rusher, carrying the ball 26 times for 187 yards, he may have to make way for McCaffery in the Husker’s remaining games.

The redshirt freshman has impressed Scott Frost whenever he has taken the field this season. Even though Frost has been reluctant to name McCaffery as Nebraska’s starting quarterback, he has admitted that the offense operates at a higher tempo when the second-year player is under center. With the Huskers already under pressure to win Saturday’s first home game of the season against Penn State, Scott Frost could be forced to name McCaffery as the team’s starter. The third-year head coach will also have to challenge his wide receivers to step up and improve their play. However, many fans feel that the team’s fortunes will only turn around once the ongoing quarterback controversy is resolved.