Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady needed some inspiration and motivation to bounce back following their 38-3 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football. There’s nothing positive about that loss as Brady played one of the worst games of his Hall of Fame-bound career as he completed just 22 of 38 passes for 209 yards with no touchdown and three interceptions as the Buccaneers dropped to 6-3, good for 2nd in the NFC South behind the Saints. Many analysts blamed the coaching staff, led by head coach Bruce Arians, for the debacle, saying they failed to adjust to the Saints’ style of play.

Instead of wallowing in sorrow, the 43-year-old Brady instead drew some inspiration from his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who posted about positive thoughts on her Instagram account. Bundchen posted a photo of herself wearing a bikini while on the beach looking at the sunset with the caption “If your thoughts are positive, your words will tend to be positive, too. If your thoughts are negative, your words will follow.” The supermodel added, “Every word we say to ourselves and to others have power and they can transform how we experience life.” Bundchen also advised people to let their words pass through three gates before speaking -- Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind?”

Brady was among the thousands of Gisele’s followers who liked the post and accompanied it with the comment, “Well said cutie pie” together with five heart eyes emojis and five heart emojis.

The veteran quarterback also reacted to another post by Gisele, where the supermodel posted a photo of her and their children, Ben and Vivian, as she stressed the importance of connecting with her children and spending time with them in nature. In his reaction, Brady said, “My loves” with four heart emojis.

Brady's career record following a big loss

From the looks of it, Brady certainly got the needed inspiration he needs to bounce back from the disappointing loss to the Saints as they face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. And according to Greg Auman, history is on Brady’s side when it comes to bouncing back from a disappointing defeat, per a report by Luke Easterling of USA Today.

In a series of tweets, Auman detailed how Brady from a bad game, like his three-interception performance against the Saints. According to Auman, Brady hasn’t had a game with three-plus interceptions since 2011, but in the following game, he has a total of 13 touchdowns against one interception. Auman said it only happened eight times in Brady’s career and his team has gone 6-2 in the following games. Auman added that Brady has eight games where he lost by 20-plus points, and he went 7-1 in his following game, with a total of 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

