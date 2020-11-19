Adrian Martinez has had a difficult start to the 2020 season. The third-year quarterback recently lost his starting job to Luke McCaffery ahead of Nebraska’s win over Penn State last weekend. Martinez had started 23 consecutive games for the Huskers before the team’s head coach, Scott Frost, decided to hand McCaffery his first start at the quarterback position. Some fans have speculated that Martinez may end his time at Nebraska by entering the transfer portal. However, the team recently released a powerful video that showed the Husker’s quarterback delivering a great speech to his teammates before last weekend’s win over the Nittany Lions.

Martinez urged his teammates to support each other regardless of their role on the team

In the video, Martinez urged his fellow players to stick together and play for each other regardless of their role on the team. The Huskers quarterback asked his teammates to keep their heads up during the game, and he acknowledged that even though he wouldn’t start the game, he would support every player on the field because he wanted to win. Fans have praised the 6-foot-2 220-pound quarterback for being a great leader for Nebraska despite his new role as the team’s backup quarterback.

Coach Frost has praised Martinez for being a great leader in the Huskers’ locker room

Scott Frost has also been impressed with the graceful manner in which Martinez has handled ongoing competition for the quarterback-starting job with McCaffery.

After his team’s win over Penn State, Frost admitted that dropping Martinez was one of the most difficult decisions he had ever made in his tenure at Nebraska Husker. The coach also speaks on Martinez's future in the team. The third-year head coach claimed that McCaffery and Martinez had put up good performances in practice, and he hinted that he could use both players at the position in future games.

However, McCaffery is currently the starter for the Huskers, and it will be interesting to see whether Martinez continues to support his teammate.

During his post-match interview over the weekend, McCaffery declared that Martinez was one of the classiest people he had ever met. The red-shirt freshman commended his teammate for being a good role model and offering his support despite their intense competition for the starting quarterback job.

McCaffery showed a lot of promise by passing for 152 yards and one touchdown in his first start for the Huskers. Scott Frost has argued that McCaffery increases the tempo of the offense when he is under center, and the team will build on the positive performance he put up last Saturday. After watching the recently released video that shows Martinez motivating his teammates, fans are positive that the third-year quarterback will continue to be a positive influence in the Husker’s locker room despite his backup role. However, Martinez may eventually choose to enter the transfer portal once the season ends.