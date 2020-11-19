Despite his age, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady is proving that he can keep up with the young signal-callers in the NFL. The 43-year-old Brady leads 49 other quarterbacks in terms of completion this season, per statistics from ESPN. In 10 games this season, Brady has 254 completions, five more than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is third with 242, ahead of Teddy Bridgewater of the Carolina Panthers (238), Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons (236), Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks (233), Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers (223), Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (220), Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints (219) and Philip Rivers of the Indianapolis Colts (215).

Brady in Top 5 in TD passes, passing yards

Brady is also in the Top 5 in terms of passing yards and touchdown passes this season, an impressive accomplishment for a guy his age. Brady is fourth in touchdown passes with 23, behind Wilson (28), Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers (26), and Mahomes (25). In terms of passing yards, Brady is also fourth with 2,739 yards, behind Allen (2,871), Wilson (2,789), and Ryan (2,746). At this point, Brady is on course for a 4,000 passing yards season for the 12th time in his 21 seasons in the NFL, according to Luke Easterling of USA Today.

Brady also an MVP contender

Various betting sites have placed Brady as one of the favorites to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy this season.

Brady boosted his chances of winning his fourth MVP trophy following the Buccaneers’ wins over the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, and the New York Giants. Brady’s chances of winning MVP suffered a setback following their 38-3 loss to the Saints in Week 9, where he threw three interceptions. However, Brady beefed up his stock following their 46-23 win over the Panthers, where he threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for another score.

Based on the latest betting odds on Oddsshark.com, Brady is tied for fifth in the list of favorites for the MVP plum. Brady carries a +2000 odds like Allen, while Mahomes leads the pack at +180, followed by Wilson (+225), Rodgers (+300), and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals (+550). DraftKings, for its part, also has Brady tied for fifth with Allen at +2500 while Mahomes is No.

1 at +180, followed by Wilson (+225), Rodgers (+300), and Murray (+700). During his 20-year stint with the Patriots, Brady won the NFL MVP award three times, in 2007, 2010, and 2017. The Buccaneers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, where they would go for their eighth win in 11 games this season. The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite over the Rams, who just came off a massive win over the Seahawks.