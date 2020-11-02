Nebraska college football fans were disappointed over the weekend because they did not watch their team in action. The Huskers game against Wisconsin was canceled due to a coronavirus outbreak that affected their opponents. Nebraska’s relationship with the Big Ten came under intense scrutiny after the conference vetoed the team’s plans to organize a replacement game against Chattanooga. While it was a difficult week for Huskers fans, the team received a boost after adding a talented offensive lineman to its 2021 class.

Weston Reiman is the latest walk-on recruit to commit to Nebraska

According to 247 Sports, Weston Reiman recently announced his commitment to play for Nebraska as a walk-on in 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound athlete can play on both sides of the ball, but he could make a permanent move to offensive lineman once he transitions to the college level. Reiman announced his commitment to the Huskers on Twitter, and he thanked every coach and talent evaluator that had taken the time to recruit him. The Nebraska native declared that he was excited to further his academic and athletic career at his local university. Reiman is the latest in-state recruit to commit to the Huskers. Last Saturday, the team recruited Matthew Schuster, Kelen Meyer, and AJ Collins at the running back, kicker, and defensive back positions. The recent walk-on commits will add more depth to the Huskers’ roster, and they could improve head coach Scott Frost’s recruiting record.

The Huskers 2021 class of recruits is currently ranked 20th nationally

Ever since he took over as Nebraska’s head coach in 2017, Coach Frost has overseen several talented recruiting classes. According to 247Sports, the current Huskers class of 2021 commits ranks 20th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten conference.

Nebraska Huskers has ranked in the top 25 nationally in Frost’s first two seasons, and he could be building a competitive team that could soon compete for a spot in the college football playoffs. However, the team still has a long way to go, and its chances of making it to the conference divisional playoffs could be in jeopardy after a difficult start to the season.

The Huskers lost their opening game against Ohio State 52-17. While the final score was lopsided, Nebraska kept up with the Buckeyes for most of the first half, and they were only down 24-14 at halftime. However, Coach Frost’s team was outscored 28-3 in the second half. Huskers’ fans blamed the match officials' loss for ejecting Deontai Williams on a controversial targeting call. The Nebraska players did not get a chance to redeem themselves over the weekend since the game against Wisconsin was called off, and it is unlikely to be rescheduled. After a difficult week, the Huskers will have to turn their attention to next Saturday’s game against Northwestern and hope that they will get their season back on track.