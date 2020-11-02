Add Olympian-turned-sports columnist Sam Quek to the list of Tom Brady critics who have apologized following his Most Valuable Player-like performance in October for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quek, who won a gold medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics in field hockey for Great Britain, made her apology in her sports column piece for The Mirror, one of United Kingdom’s leading newspapers. Earlier, ESPN analyst Max Kellerman apologized for his declaration several years ago that Brady’s career is on a cliff after Brady accounted for five touchdown passes in their 45-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

Days after, Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson also said sorry for claiming that Brady’s career is coming to an end after losing to the Tennessee Titans several years ago.

Quek’s article came back to haunt her

Quek wrote a column two months ago about the divorce between Brady and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick after a 20-year marriage. Quek said the article came back to haunt her after it was retweeted by a Twitter account called @OldTakesExposed, which focuses on failed takes and forecasts from journalists. In her column, Quek said the Patriots would be fine with Belichick around while Brady would be a flop with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he signed a two-year deal worth $50 million.

Quek did not stop from there as she declared that Brady doesn’t have anything left in the tank and “running on fumes for the past few years.”

Quek formally apologizes to Brady

With the Buccaneers now sitting on top of the NFC South with a 5-3 mark and the Patriots are 2-5 and on a four-game losing streak, Quek, in her latest opinion piece, said she had no choice but to formally apologize to the 43-year-0ld Brady and the Tampa Bay fans.

“Therefore, with less than half a season gone, I’d like to eat my humble pie now,” Quek said, adding that she should apologize now rather than wait for the end of the as she thinks the Buccaneers make easily make it to the Super Bowl. Quek also acknowledged he Brady would down as the greatest NFL player of all time and with the way he’s performing despite his age, he could be in the running for the greatest sportsperson of all time.

Bucs activate another tight end

The Buccaneers have beefed up their tight end roster by activating Anthony Auclair from the injured reserve, per the team’s official website. Auclair, an undrafted free agent signed by the Buccaneers in 2017, played in their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints where he suffered a calf injury. In his past two seasons with the Buccaneers, Auclair played 24 games with 15 starts, where he acted mainly as a blocker. With Auclair’s return, he will join Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and Tanner Hudson on the Bucs' tight end depth chart.