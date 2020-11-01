The last few days have been eventful for the Nebraska college football team. After a 52-17 loss to Ohio State in their opening game, the Huskers did not play this weekend after the cancelation of their game against Wisconsin. The Badgers suffered a coronavirus outbreak earlier this week, and Nebraska’s plans to organize a replacement game against a non-conference rival were canceled by the Big Ten. Nevertheless, Huskers fans have a reason to be optimistic about their team because of the ongoing competition at the quarterback position.

Scott Frost used Martinez and McCaffrey at quarterback against Ohio State

Nebraska’s head coach, Scott Frost used Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez at quarterback during the game against Ohio State. Both players saw significant playing time throughout the contest, and Coach Frost has insisted that he will use his dual quarterback system in all of the Huskers games this season because McCaffrey and Martinez are among the best offensive players on his team. Huskers’ fans were excited to see the two players on the field at the same time since they made the team’s offense look unpredictable. According to 247 Sports, in a recent interview, McCaffrey praised Martinez for taking him under his wing despite their ongoing quarterback battle.

McCaffrey has attributed his early success to Martinez’s leadership

In his second season with the Huskers, McCaffrey has pushed Martinez for the quarterback starting spot, and he has forced Coach Frost to find a place for him in the team’s offense. When playing the Buckeyes, McCaffrey lined up as a quarterback, a running back, and a wide receiver.

The talented player carried the ball nine times for 80 yards, and he completed four of his five passes to throw for 55 yards. Coach Frost has admitted that McCaffrey deserves a starting spot in the Nebraska Huskers offense. However, McCaffrey has attributed his success to his close friendship with Martinez.

McCaffrey claims that his teammate has embraced his skill set, and there is no jealousy between them. According to the young player, Martinez understands that his team needs to win games, and he has shown a willingness to adjust to the new dual quarterback system after being the unquestioned starter for the past two seasons. While McCaffrey and Martinez both played well during the Huskers' opening game, they will have to avoid fumbling the ball. McCaffrey fumbled the ball twice in Nebraska’s opening game, while Martinez’s lone fumble led to a touchdown score for the Buckeyes. Nevertheless, the Huskers’ fan base is looking forward to seeing how McCaffrey and Martinez operate in Coach Frost’s offense in the remaining games.

Nebraska Huskers fans will hope that the team will have an incident-free week ahead of its game against Northwestern next Saturday.