The fallout from the cancelation of Nebraska Husker’s game against Wisconsin continued over the weekend with different media analysts giving their opinion about the Big Ten’s handling of the situation. During the week, the Badgers announced that 12 members of their team had tested positive for the Coronavirus. The news eventually led to the cancelation of Wisconsin’s game against Nebraska Husker. While previewing other college football games on Saturday, ESPN analysts on College GameDay had a heated debate over the Big Ten’s coronavirus protocols.

Lengthy coronavirus isolation protocols

Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker and current ESPN analyst, David Pollack, blamed the Big Ten for mismanaging the 2020 season.

Pollack pointed out that the Power 5 conference had already decided to cancel the season in August before going back on the decision. The ESPN analyst argued that the Big Ten’s coronavirus protocols were hypocritical since the conference expected its players to self-isolate for 21 days even though the CDC recommended period was 10-14 days. Pollack claimed that the Big Ten had come up with its protocols to prove its superiority over other college football conferences. However, College GameDay host Rece Davis defended the Big Ten’s coronavirus procedures.

The safety of the Big Ten’s student-athletes is Commissioner Warren’s greatest concern

Davis admitted that the Big Ten could have improved on the overall communication of its policies, but he added that the media should not fault its protocols.

The College GameDay host pointed out that the coronavirus is still a relatively new illness, and the Big Ten should stick to its 21-day isolation policy if it feels that it is in the best interest of its players. During a past interview, the Big Ten commissioner, Kevin Warren claimed that the health and safety of all student-athletes was his topmost priority.

While many media analysts agree that the Big Ten should protect its players and the coaching staff, some have argued against its inflexible rule requiring teams to play an eight-game schedule within the conference. Nebraska’s attempts to organize a replacement game against Chattanooga fell through after the Big Ten vetoed the team’s plans.

Even though Huskers officials agreed to abide by the decision, they pointed out that the conference had left itself with little margin for error if more coronavirus outbreaks among the 14 member teams occur. Nebraska’s game against Wisconsin will not be rescheduled, and they will have to prepare for next weekend’s game against Northwestern. As for the Badgers, their game against Purdue on 7th November is still up in the air since the self-isolated players will not have completed the required 21 days isolation protocol. It will be interesting to see how Commissioner Warren responds to the recent criticism from the media.