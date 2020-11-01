Quarterback Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl with the New England Patriots after beating the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in 2019. It also marked the first time that Brady’s mother, Galynn was on the field to celebrate his son’s victory. In 2016, Galynn was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer, per a report by Cancer Health. When Brady won Super Bowl LI with a come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcon, his mother wasn’t on the field to celebrate. After months of treatment, Brady’s mother was declared cancer-free and was able to join his son as he celebrated his sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Brady also posted on social media a family photo following the victory.

Brady misses his mother

Brady, now playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a two-year deal with the team in the offseason, posted a message expressing his love for his mother on his Instagram story ahead of their clash with the New York Giants. With Brady playing in a new city and with the pandemic still prevailing, he may have a hard time seeing his mother lately so he sent his message across via social media. The 43-year-old Brady posted a photo of his mother wearing a TB12 hat with the caption “Mom” with four heart emojis and followed it with “Miss You And Love You.” Brady’s family has been a source of inspiration and strength for the veteran quarterback, especially with his decision to sign with a new team following a 20-year stint with the Patriots.

Just recently, Brady posted a comment on the Instagram post of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, as he admired her natural beauty. Gisele and their children, for their part, regularly express his love and support for Brady on social media, especially during Buccaneers games.

Brady to take care of Brown

The Buccaneers recently added another weapon by making official the signing of talented wide receiver Antonio Brown to a one-year deal. There were concerns about the signing, especially with Brown’s off-field behavior that netted him an eight-game suspension from the NFL. But that didn’t deter the Buccaneers from adding Brown to their already star-studded receiving corps led by Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Brady is pulling all the stops to ensure that Brown won’t cause any trouble for the Buccaneers this season, according to multiple media reports.

In a report by Dave Green of NBC Sports Boston, Brady has opened his home to Brown, per a claim by Jay Glazer on Fox NFL Sunday. “He actually has a leg up because he has actually been staying at Tom Brady's house,” said Glazer, adding that Brady has lined up several people to help Brown, including noted life coach and motivational speaker Tony Robbins. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports added that Brady has assured the Buccaneers organization that Brown won't be a problem for the team. The front office told Brady that Brown is on a short leash and if he slips up, he will be immediately removed from the team.