The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to sustain their winning run when they take on the New Orleans Saints in a crucial divisional game on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are on top of the NFC South with a 6-2 record, thanks to their three-game winning run following huge wins over the Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants. The Saints are lurking behind at 5-2 and are on a four-game winning streak after a 1-2 start to the season. The Saints hold the edge over the Buccaneers with their 34-23 win in Week 1, making the rematch a must-win for Tampa Bay as they try to solidify their hold of the NFC South and beef up their chances for a postseason spot.

On his Instagram account on Thursday, quarterback Tom Brady posted several photos of him and his teammates in action ahead of their clash with the Saints. He accompanied it with the caption “On to New Orleans.” Brady’s post seemed to fire up his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who commented “Let’s go!!” with two fire emojis.

Brady calls Saints a great team

In their Week 1 clash with the Saints, the 43-year-old Brady struggled with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick-six, in his first regular-season game in a Buccaneers uniform. During Thursday’s press conference, Brady emphasized that there’s no room for mistakes when playing a good team like the Saints. “When you play a great team, you can't make them (mistakes),” said Brady, per a tweet by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

#GoBucs QB Tom Brady on Week 1: "Every year is a little different...that's football. Week 1, we had no preseason games and we were just trying to learn from each other...we turned the ball over two times. A pick six. When you play a great team, you can't make them (mistakes) — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 5, 2020

Brady explained his poor performance in Week 1, saying the team had no preseason game and they were trying to learn from each other on the fly.

Brady also spoke about his competition with Saints veteran quarterback Drew Brees, saying they both love competing. Brady also admitted that their respective careers are both closer to the end than the beginning. Brady currently leads Brees in the all-time record for passing touchdowns by the slimmest of margins, 561 to 560.

Brees, for his part, is ahead in terms of passing yards with 79,314, compared to Brady’s 76,760.

#GoBucs QB Tom Brady on Drew Brees: "We're both closer to the end than the beginning...we've both love competing.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) November 5, 2020

Experts pick Buccaneers over Saints

The Buccaneers have entered the week as a 5.5-point favorite over the Saints in various sportsbooks. Experts from different news organizations also picked the Buccaneers to prevail over the Saints on Sunday. History also favors Brady as he has not been swept by a division rival in his 19-year career as starting quarterback. Greg Rosenthal of NFL.com picked the Buccaneers, saying Brady and company will beat the Saints via a score of 27-24.

Eight of 10 ESPN analysts chose the Buccaneers while Mike Florio and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk said the Buccaneers will prevail via scores of 30-27 and 27-20, respectively. Experts from USA Today, SB Nation, and CBSSports.com also selected the Buccaneers over the Saints.