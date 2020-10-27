Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady is doing great with his new team. The 43-year-old Brady just led the Buccaneers to two big wins – a 38-10 rout of the Green Bay Packers and a 45-20 thumping of the Las Vegas Raiders – following a disappointing 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Brady's old team, the New England Patriots, has not been doing well lately, suffering three straight losses to drop to 2-4, suitable only for third in the AFC East. In their 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton struggled mightily as he completed just 9 of 15 passes for 98 yards with three interceptions.

Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham also did not fare well in his relief appearance as he threw an interception in the fourth quarter.

Brady believes in Newton

When asked his opinion about the Patriots' current state during an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio, Brady admitted that he hasn't been able to study what his former team is doing. However, Brady expressed confidence regarding the quality of persons that the Patriots have in their locker room.

"They've got a lot of great coaches," said Brady, who also called Newton as a hell of a player. "He had an MVP season, and sometimes you just have games that don't go great," said Brady, per a report by Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady described Newton as a mentally tough quarterback, and he would bounce back strong, with the help of the belief from his coaching staff and his teammates. "If any team can get it right, it's the New England Patriots," said Brady, who played for the Patriots for two decades and led them to six Super Bowl wins.

Brady said he's also rooting for his former teammates, some of whom became his close friends, to succeed. The veteran quarterback said his excellent relationship with some of his teammates remains even though he's on a different team.

Brady speaks about Antonio Brown

While he was silent about the Buccaneers' signing of wide receiver Antonio Brown after their win over the Raiders, Brady spoke lengthily about the Pro Bowl wideout during his conversation with Gray.

Brady said he's happy that Brown got another opportunity to play in the NFL after his short tenure with the Patriots.

The veteran quarterback said Brown would be joining a Buccaneers squad with plenty of talented and hardworking wide receivers, and he has to determine how to fit with the team. "No, he's his own individual," said Brady, who played one game with Brown in 2019 before the Patriots cut the wide receiver due to his off-field troubles. Brown will be joining a young wide receiving corps composed of Miek Evans, Chris Godwin, and Scotty Miller, who starred in their win over the Raiders.