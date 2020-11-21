On Thursday, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley discussed Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady during his media conference ahead of their Monday Night Football (MNF) clash at Raymond James Stadium. Staley was asked about his experience on facing the 43-year-old Brady when he was outside linebackers coach of the Chicago Bears in 2018. Staley drew laughs from reporters when he responded “stressful”, saying it’s hard to face Brady because he’s very familiar with the New England Patriots system. Now, it’s Rams head coach Sean McVay’s turn to discuss the Buccaneers, particularly Brady and the star-studded offense that surrounds him.

In an article by Cameron DaSilva of USA Today, McVay said it will be a great challenge to face a player as great and accomplished as Brady, especially with the weapons surrounding him. McVay was referring to Pro Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, veteran wideout Antoni Brown and tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Aside from the passing game, McVay said the Rams would also have to deal with the Buccaneers’ running game, led by Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette. “So from a personnel standpoint, when you look at their line, all the skill players, and then Tom Brady leading the way, it is a nightmare,” said McVay. In addition to the Buccaneers’ offense, McVay said Tampa Bay also has a great defense and very competitive on special teams.

The Buccaneers and the Rams are both trying to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks in their respective divisions, The Buccaneers are 7-3 while the Rams are 6-3, both good for second in the NFC South and NFC West, respectively.

Brady to address issues with long balls

Based on the latest statistics, Brady is leading the league when it comes to completions with 254 and fourth in both passing yards and passing touchdowns this season.

However, the veteran quarterback admitted on Friday that he has yet to lock in on his long passes this season. In the last three games, Brady completed just one of 13 passes of 20 yards or more so the veteran quarterback said this needs to be addressed quickly before their clash with the Rams, where the Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite.

"It's definitely something we've got to hit," Brady said, per a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Brady said his targets are doing a great job of going downfield and getting separation so he has to find ways to find and hit them.

Buccaneers practice at night

The Buccaneers struggled in their last game under the bright lights, losing to the Saints, 38-3, on Sunday Night Football where Brady threw three picks. To get accustomed to their upcoming MNF clash with the Rams, the Buccaneers had a nighttime practice. Brady said the game against the Rams is a big game for the Buccaneers as this would give them a chance to overtake the Saints for the NFC South lead. The Saints will be playing their next three games without starting quarterback Drew Brees, who recently suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.

“This is one for us we've got to go out there and be 100 percent ready to go,” said Brady.