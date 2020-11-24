Following their 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran quarterback Tom Brady took accountability for the loss as his interception in the latter part of the game cost them a chance to clinch the win. In a post-game media conference, Brady admitted he’s got to do a better job moving forward now that the remaining games are must-win for the Buccaneers to keep their hopes of winning the NFC South alive. “I have to do a better job absolutely,” said Brady, per a report by Jenna Laine of ESPN, adding that he’s disappointed with his failure to lead the Buccaneers to a game-winning drive.

Laine noted that Brady has 47 game-winning drives in his 20-year career, but he cannot pull the Buccaneers through on this one despite entering the week as a 3.5-point favorite over the Rams.

Brady admits bad read, bad throw

The Buccaneers had a chance to clinch the win with 2:32 remaining in the game, but Brady’s pass intended for tight end Cameron Brate was intercepted by safety Jordan Fuller, sealing Tampa Bay’s fourth loss in 11 games.“ Just a bad read, bad throw, decision. Everything, Can’t happen,” Brady said of his second interception of the game, per the author’s transcription of the video of the press conference posted on the Buccaneers’ YouTube account. Brady completed 26 of 48 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns for the Buccaneers.

Earlier, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young said in a Los Angeles Times interview that Brady holds himself accountable for his action, and this trait makes him a cut above the rest.

Earlier in the week, Brady said he wanted to work on his big throws after completing just one of 13 passes of 20 yards or more in the last three games.

The issue of deep balls surfaced anew as his attempt to throw one to Brate ended up as an interception. “I want to study it again,” said Brady. The veteran quarterback added that his wide receivers are doing a great job, and it is his responsibility to get them the ball. “Gotta figure how to do that,” Brady said.

Brady says Buccaneers need to play better vs. the Chiefs

The Buccaneers will take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in a must-win game on Sunday at home. Brady said they have to be ready to play with a great football team coming up when asked about it. “We’re gonna have to play really, really well against a great football team next week,” said Brady. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arian echoed Brady’s sentiment, saying during his post-game press conference that the margin of error is “very slim, very slim.” Moving forward, Arians said each and every game is going to be huge the rest of the way. During this time with the New England Patriots, Brady faced the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes thrice.

They split their two regular-season outings, but Brady got the biggest win when he defeated Mahomes, 37-31, in the AFC Championship Game in 2018.