At age 43, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains in top form as he competes with young quarterbacks. Brady’s performance in the past two games has put him in the conversation for the Most Valuable Player trophy, against young quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. Against the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady threw four touchdown passes to take the No. 1 spot in the all-time record for touchdown passes, overtaking Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. With the way Brady’s playing, many people are saying that he looks like his 2007 version when he was still playing for the New England Patriots.

Among them is former Buccaneers quarterback Brian Griese, who was Brady’s teammate at Michigan during their college days.

Griese talks about former teammate

The 45-year-old Griese, who now works as an ESPN analyst, said he’s amazed at how Brady keeps himself in shape for the rigors of the NFL. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Griese has credited Brady for his discipline off the field to keep himself in top shape to compete on the field against the league’s best. According to Griese, none of Brady’s accomplishments is possible if he didn’t have the discipline with his body and for equipping himself with the needed nutrition to compete. “If he doesn’t do that, have that discipline, he’s not doing what he’s doing now at 43,” Griese said as he lauded Brady’s commitment and discipline.

Griese says Brady in top form

When asked to assess Brady’s performance with the Buccaneers, Griese said he sees the same guy, stressing that he’s playing better than a year ago during his last season with the Patriots. “A lot of that has to do with the team around him. But I think you could look back three, four, five, 10 years,” said Griese.

The former Buccaneers quarterback said that he sees nothing different from the current Brady and the version that won the MVP in 2007 when the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season. “I don’t see a whole lot different to be totally honest with you. It really is amazing to see,” he stressed. After struggling in his first two games with the Buccaneers, Brady bounced back in the next five outings, throwing 15 touchdown passes with just one interception to lead the team to a 4-1 record.

The Buccaneers are currently on top of the NFC South standings with a 5-2 record. The Buccaneers are a 10-point favorite when they take on the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. However, the Buccaneers will face the Giants without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, according to the team’s official website. Godwin underwent surgery on his fractured left index finger, which he sustained while catching a touchdown pass from Brady in their win over the Raiders.