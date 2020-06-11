The 2020 college football season remains in doubt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA has held discussions with all college teams regarding how the programs should approach the season since most schools had to close down due to the pandemic. Some teams have entertained the idea of holding the season without fans attending the games, but that would mean losing a major source of revenue. Even as the teams try to figure out the way forward, they are still keeping an eye on the recruiting circuit.

Julian Armella, an amazing prospect for Buckeyes

This week, Julian Armella, a four-star offensive tackle prospect from Florida, announced that he had whittled down the 35 scholarship offers he had received and settled on a list of ten schools that he will consider joining heading into his senior year.

The college programs on Julian’s shortlist were Alabama, Clemson, Florida Gators, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami, and Ohio State. In a past interview, Julian had singled out Ohio State as one of the teams that had impressed him with their recruiting style. The Buckeyes made an offer to Julian in April last year, and he has been in constant contact with the team’s offensive tackle coaches.

According to Julian, his 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame, has impressed the Ohio State coaches. The Buckeyes feel that if the four-star prospect takes up their offer, he could make an instant impact on the team in his freshman year. The team’s pitch appears to have impressed Julian and after it made his list, many analyst feel that Ohio State could be the favorites to land the 2022 prospect.

However, the Buckeyes cannot afford to let up in their charm offensive since one of their rivals has an added advantage in the recruiting process. Julian’s father, Enzo Armella, won the national championship while playing nose guard at Florida State. For now, the Buckeyes should be happy to be on Julian’s shortlist, and the young player has said that he will make a final decision once he starts his senior high school year.

Buckeyes offensive tackle position

Adding Julian to its 2022 roster would give Ohio State Buckeyes a lot of depth at the offensive tackle position. The team already has a commitment from another four-star offensive tackle prospect, Tegra Tshabola. However, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing for the Buckeyes recruiting season.

The team is expected to miss out on signing five-star offensive prospect, JC Latham. Over the past few weeks, Latham has offered hints that he favors a move to Alabama. While fans will be disappointed by the move, Ohio State could still have the best recruiting class in history in 2022. The team has already recruited two five star prospects, and adding a player like Julian could cement the team’s reputation as the finest college program in the country.