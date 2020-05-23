In recent weeks, Bleacher Report has been doing re-drafts of previous NBA drafts that have occurred. While these are fun to read, by the time you get to the end, the players listed haven’t exactly been the most productive.

What if an entire decade was re-drafted?

After doing a two-round draft of everyone eligible to be drafted in the 1990s, let’s go a decade further back to the 1980s. Since there are currently 30 NBA teams, each of the two rounds has 30 players.

This was far from easy, and there surely will be disagreement as to the order. A lot of players who weren’t included were widely considered such as Danny Ainge, Arvydas Sabonis, Reggie Lewis, Joe Barry Carroll, Michael Cage, Kelly Tripucka, Sean Elliott, John Starks, Hot Rod Williams, Avery Johnson, John Paxson, Andrew Toney, Ralph Sampson, Nick Anderson, Mike Gminski, Rony Seikaly, Armen Gilliam, Wayman Tisdale, Orlando Woolridge, Doc Rivers, Grant Long, Derrick McKey, Kenny Smith, Thurl Bailey, Muggsy Bogues, John Salley, Paul Pressey, Xavier McDaniel, Johnny Newman, Sleepy Floyd, Jeff Ruland, Jerome Kersey, Nate McMillan, Dana Barros, Rodney McCray, and Chuck Person.

(Blurbs for second-round picks were omitted due to a character limit. All stats used were found at Basketball-Reference.)

First-round

1. Michael Jordan (1984 - 3rd overall)

It didn’t take ESPN’s ‘The Last Dance’ documentary to come to the conclusion that Jordan comes first here. Known by many to be the greatest to ever play the game, his list of accomplishments include six championships (was the Finals MVP each time), five MVP trophies, 10 scoring titles, a Defensive Player of the Year honor, 14 All-Star nods, and 32,292 career points.

2. Hakeem Olajuwon (1984 - 1st overall)

A 12-time All-Star, Olajuwon was the driving force on the Rockets as they won back-to-back titles in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons.

Named the league’s MVP in his first championship year, he is the league’s all-time leader in blocks with 3,830.

3. Karl Malone (1985 - 13th overall)

A two-time MVP, Malone sits only behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time list with 36,928 points. He averaged at least 25.2 points and 9.8 rebounds for 11 straight seasons from 1987-88 to 1997-98.

4. Charles Barkley (1984 - 5th overall)

One of the best rebounders despite his 6-6 size, Barkley was named the MVP of the 1992-93 season. The 11-time All-Star is 26th in league history in points (23,757), 19th in rebounds (12,546), and 26th in steals (1,648).

5. David Robinson (1987 - 1st overall)

Known as The Admiral’, Robinson spent his whole 14-year career with the Spurs, won two championships, was named MVP in 1994-95, and Defensive Player of the Year in 1991-92.

He was the scoring champ in 1993-94 and also led the league in rebounding and blocks once apiece.

6. Isiah Thomas (1981 - 2nd overall)

A back-to-back NBA champion with the Pistons, Thomas was named an All-Star in each of his first 12 seasons. His stellar averages over the course of his 13-year career were 19.2 points, 9.3 assists, and 1.9 steals.

7. John Stockton (1984 - 16th overall)

In his 19 years (all spent with the Jazz), Stockton compiled more total assists and steals than anyone in league history with 15,806 and 3,265 respectively. He led the league in assists for nine straight seasons from 1987-88 to 1995-96.

8. Patrick Ewing (1985 - 1st overall)

In his 17 NBA seasons, Ewing made 11 All-Star teams, was a seven-time All-NBA representative, and a three-time All-Defensive member.

He is seventh on the all-time list with 2,894, 23rd with 24,815 points, and 25th with 11,607 rebounds.

9. Scottie Pippen (1987 - 5th overall)

A six-time champion with the Bulls, Pippen was an All-Defensive First Team member eight times. He had five top-ten MVP finishes, and his 2,307 steals place him sixth on the all-time list.

10. Kevin McHale (1980 - 3rd overall)

McHale was an All-Star in seven of his 13 seasons (all with the Celtics) and twice was named the Sixth Man of the Year. He shot 55.4 percent from the field for his career (twice leading the league in field goal percentage) and won three NBA titles.

11. Clyde Drexler (1983 - 14th overall)

A 10-time All-Star, Drexler wasn’t just a scorer (averaged 20.4 points) as his all-around game also included averages of 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.0 steals.

He would go on to win a championship with the Rockets in the 1994-95 season.

12. Dominique Wilkins (1982 - 3rd overall)

‘The Human Highlight Film’ was a fitting nickname for Wilkins, whose 30.6 scoring average in 1985-86 led the league. That year was the second of 10 straight seasons in which he averaged at least 26 points per contest.

13. Reggie Miller (1987 - 11th overall)

One of the great sharpshooters of all-time, Miller is second in league history with his 2,560 made three-pointers and led the league in free throw percentage five times. The five-time All-Star is also well-known for his playoff exploits where he hit countless clutch shots.

14. James Worthy (1982 - 1st overall)

Playing 12 seasons in the NBA, all with the Lakers, Worthy won three championships and was named Finals MVP in the 1987-88 season.

He was named to seven straight All-Star teams from 1985-86 to 1991-92.

15. Dennis Rodman (1986 - 27th overall)

One of the greatest rebounders to ever play the game, Rodman led the league in that category for seven straight seasons from 1991-92 to 1997-98. He won five NBA titles (two with the Pistons, three with the Bulls) and twice was named Defensive Player of the Year.

16. Chris Mullin (1985 - 7th overall)

A member of the original ‘Dream Team’, Mullin was named to five straight All-Star teams spanning from the 1988-89 to 1992-93 seasons. During that excellent five-year run, he averaged 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.9 steals.

17. Joe Dumars (1985 - 18th overall)

In his 14 NBA seasons (all with the Pistons), Dumars was named an All-Star six times, made five All-Defensive teams, and won two championships, one of which he was named Finals MVP.

He had three seasons in which he averaged over 20 points along with three of more than five assists.

18. Kevin Johnson (1987 - 7th overall)

The 1988-89 Most Improved Player, Johnson was named to five All-NBA teams in his 12 seasons. He averaged double-figure assist totals for four straight seasons from 1988-89 to 1991-92 while also averaging 21.2 points over that time.

19. Shawn Kemp (1989 - 17th overall)

While he flamed out later in his career due to weight issues, Kemp was an athletic specimen during his prime. He helped guide the SuperSonics to the NBA Finals in the 1995-96 season and averaged 18.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.4 steals from 1991-92 to 1998-99.

20. Mitch Richmond (1988 - 5th overall)

In each of his first 10 seasons, Richmond averaged more than 20 points an outing (averaged 19.7 in his 11th season).

The five-time All-NBA member was the 1988-89 Rookie of the Year.

21. Tim Hardaway (1989 - 14th overall)

Hardaway was known as one of the game’s best point guards during his tenure as he made five All-Star appearances and was named to five All-NBA teams. From 1990-91 to 1998-99 (missed the 1993-94 season due to injury), he averaged 20.1 points, 9.0 assists, and 1.8 steals.

22. Mark Jackson (1987 - 18th overall)

Named Rookie of the Year in 1987-88, Jackson’s 11.4 assist average led the league in 1996-97. Altogether, he dished out 10,334 assists, which is good for fourth on the all-time list.

23. Larry Nance (1981 - 20th overall)

A three-time All-Star, Nance was a productive player who averaged at least 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds for 11 straight seasons from 1982-83 to 1992-93.

He was named to three All-Defensive teams and blocked 2,027 shots (19th all-time).

24. Mark Aguirre (1981 - 1st overall)

A career 20 point per game scorer, Aguirre was named to three All-Star Games while with the Mavericks. He later helped lead the Pistons to back-to-back championships in the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons.

25. Detlef Schrempf (1985 - 8th overall)

Schrempf was named to three All-Star teams and twice was named Sixth Man of the Year. He would go on to average at least 15 points per contest for 10 straight seasons from 1989-90 to 1998-99.

26. Glen Rice (1989 - 4th overall)

Rice would average more than 20 points six times in his career with a career-best 26.8 coming in 1996-97. He was also a starting forward on the Lakers’ championship team in 2000-01.

27. Tom Chambers (1981 - 8th overall)

There are just 46 players who have reached the 20,000- point threshold in the NBA, and Chambers is one having scored 20,049. He also grabbed more than six rebounds per game in each of his first 10 seasons.

28. Buck Williams (1981 - 3rd overall)

The 1981-82 Rookie of the Year, Williams was a three-time All-Star and made four All-Defensive teams. He twice led the league in field goal percentage and is 16th in league history with 13,017 rebounds.

29. Mark Price (1986 - 25th overall)

An elite shooter from the point guard position, Price is the third-most accurate free throw shooter of all-time at 90.4 percent and also made over 40 percent of his three-point tries.

He could dish the ball just as well averaging at least seven assists every season from 1988-89 to 1994-95.

30. Otis Thorpe (1984 - 9th overall)

Posting five seasons with double-digit rebounding averages, Thorpe secured 10,370 rebounds in his career. He was a starting forward on the 1993-94 Rockets, a team that won the championship.

Second