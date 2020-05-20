The New England Patriots may have lost veteran quarterback Tom Brady, who signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it doesn’t mean the end of the world for the team, according to veteran safety Devin McCourty. “When he made a decision, to me it wasn’t like the end of the world,” safety McCourty said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL radio. In the interview, the 32-year-old McCourty said he didn’t think twice about Brady’s free agency because he was also in the same position in the offseason. According to him, his main concern was where his family would be located.

In the end, McCourty settled for a two-year deal with the Patriots worth $23 million, with $17 million in guaranteed money. McCourty’s signing came days before Brady made his decision to join the Buccaneers. Earlier, Brady expressed the belief that the Patriots would be fine without him. The Patriots are expected to start second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham this season, but there are rumors that they could sign a veteran quarterback from the free-agent pool, possibly 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Patriots ink Dugger to contract

The Patriots have signed all of their 2020 draft class after reaching a deal with second-round pick, safety Kyle Dugger, according to Field Yates of ESPN. With the move, the Patriots earned the distinction as the first team to sign their entire 2020 draft class to contracts.

Dugger’s signing came after the Patriots signed veteran safety Patrick Chung to a contract extension to free up salary-cap space for the rookie safety, who was taken 37th overall in this year’s draft. The Patriots later made an official announcement on Dugger’s signing on their official website but did not provide any financial detail of the contract.

Selected by the Patriots out of Division II school Lenoir-Rhyne, the 24-year-old Dugger suited up for 42 games during his college career, recording 237 tackles, 10 interceptions, 36 passes, six forced fumbles and six fumbles recoveries. Dugger also suited up as punt returner, returning 67 punts for a school-record 929 yards and six touchdowns.

Aside from Dugger, the Patriots also signed their other picks -- linebackers Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings, kicker Justin Rohrwasser, guard Michael Onwenu, tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, guard/tackle Justin Herron, linebacker Cassh Maluia and center/guard Dustin Woodard. Dugger will join the Patriots’ secondary depth chart composed of Chung, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis, Malik Gant, and Adarius Pickett.

Chung signs contract extension

Earlier, Chung agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Patriots, where he could earn a total of $12.8 million over the course of the four-year deal. The signing gave Chung $3 million in guaranteed money while it provided the Patriots with enough space to sign Dugger.