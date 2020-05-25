The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are a minor league baseball team based in Pensacola, Florida. They play in the Southern League. Currently, they're affiliated with the Minnesota Twins after most recently being an affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds.

Minor League Baseball is in the midst of a complicated period of time. Including, but not limited to, the likely cancellation of the 2020 season because of COVID-19. Creative ideas have been utilized to try to make up some of the lost revenue. Admiral Fetterman Field, the home venue of the Blue Wahoos, is playing host to a variety of things. Such as a disc golf course and a movie night, according to ESPN.

And that's not all.

Admiral Fetterman Field listed on Airbnb

Airbnb is a broker that, in theory, links people needing a place to stay with a unique lodging experience. Usually, it's an apartment or house type of situation. But now, a group of up to 10 people can take advantage of an empty baseball stadium.

If they've got at least $1,500 to spend, that is. That's the going rate, fees not included, to spend a night at Admiral Fetterman Field. Guests would have access to the field, batting cage, and clubhouse, as reported by CNN.

There's live baseball at America's coolest AirBnB today.



Live, glorious, beautiful baseball. pic.twitter.com/PqYp77y1AC — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) May 23, 2020

The Blue Wahoos recommend the experience for situations like a bachelor party or a youth team outing.

Although, it's uncertain how in-demand these types of things are in the middle of a pandemic when people should be social distancing.

Guests wouldn't be completely unsupervised during their stay. At least one representative from the Blue Wahoos would be on-site. Receiving a tour of the stadium is part of the deal.

And there are also other matters, such as security.

A well-traveled franchise

The franchise was named the Blue Wahoos with its move to Pensacola. If you didn't know, a wahoo is a speedy tropical fish. The ownership group of the team includes businessman Quint Studer and PGA golfer Bubba Watson. Studer is also in the middle of a bid to acquire the Beloit Snappers of Beloit, Wisconsin.

The Snappers play in the Midwest League and are currently affiliated with the Oakland Athletics.

The team that is now the Blue Wahoos settled in Pensacola after leaving Zebulon, North Carolina. There, they were known as the Carolina Mudcats. Not to be confused with the current Carolina Mudcats team based in Kinston, North Carolina. The space in the Pensacola market for another team came after the independent league team Pensacola Pelicans moved. They headed to Amarillo, Texas, and became the Amarillo Sox, later the Thunderheads.

Over the decades, the franchise has had several names and several Major League affiliations. The franchise has also moved numerous times, even before its time in Pensacola and Zebulon.

It's been based in South Carolina, Georgia (twice), Virginia, and Indiana.