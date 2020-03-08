The 2021 NFL Draft may be a year away but it already looks like the Carolina Panthers want to tank for Trevor Lawrence. The Bleacher Report said that tanking for Lawrence will be one of the major gambles the Carolina Panthers will make next year. The NFL team is already doing its best to rebuild this year so it can tank Clemson’s prized talent when he enters the draft.

Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft

Trevor Lawrence is expected to be the brightest star to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. According to experts, he will be the no.

1 pick in the draft if he decides to forego his senior college year in 2021. Ever since he became Clemson’s top quarterback, publications have been hailing Lawrence as a future NFL star. His immense skill and consistent performance received major praise from pretty much everyone.

However, that does not mean that everyone is a fan of the star quarterback. After Clemson lost to LSU in January, a lot of fans expressed doubts if Lawrence will be able to bring his skills to the NFL. He was labeled a “bust,” despite the fact that the Tigers only lost once during his tenure with the team.

Who will serve as quarterback for Clemson Tigers next year?

Since Trevor Lawrence will be eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft, his eventual departure could be a huge blow for the Clemson Tigers. The great thing is, Lawrence will be leaving the Tigers in capable hands. Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh and 2020 quarterback recruit D.J. Uiagalelei are the top choices for the position.

D.J. Uiagalelei is the top-ranking quarterback recruit for the 2020 class.

A California resident with Samoan roots, he has an impressive throwing ability. Needless to say, fans expect a lot from him in the next season. Taisun Phommachanh, a talented four-star recruit who has served as Lawrence’s backup in the past two years, could be demoted in favor of Uiagalelei. He will be competing against Uiagalelei until the spring for the backup quarterback position.

Next season's hopes for Travis Etienne

The Clemson Tigers arguably have one of the best offensive lineups in American college football right now. This is partly due to the decision of running back Travis Etienne to return to the team. For much of 2019, Tigers fans feared the huge vacancy that Etienne would leave should he decide to enter the NFL Draft. He is among Clemson’s biggest offensive assets, which means his departure could be a huge blow for the team.

Thankfully, the running back ended up not pushing through with initial plans. He will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft instead. It looked like Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was able to convince him to delay his NFL dreams for a year.

Stay tuned for more updates on Clemson Football.