Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on Saturday spoke about the impending free agency of ex-teammate, veteran quarterback Tom Brady. In an interview with reporters, Gronkowski said he doesn’t know what the future holds for the 42-year-old Brady, but said he enjoys the suspense and drama that goes with it. “Yeah, and it makes it interesting. It does make it fun,” Gronkowski said, per WBZ’s Scott Sullivan.

Gronkowski said he understands that people are stressing out over Brady’s upcoming decision, but it’s kind of fun in a way with the various rumors circulating about the veteran quarterback’s next stop.

“Man, it’s crazy,” said Gronkowski, referring to rumors linking Brady to several teams aside from the Patriots, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Tennessee Titans.

Gronkowski wants Brady to join XFL

Gronkowski has a funny take on Brady’s free agency, saying he’s hoping that the veteran quarterback would end up in the XFL “with a He Hate Me jersey.” Gronkowski is familiar with the drama surrounding Brady’s impending free agency on March 18, as he was also the subject of media attention last offseason.

Gronkowski had the Patriots waiting until the middle of March before he announced his retirement from the NFL after a nine-year stay in New England. However, Gronkowski recently raised the possibility that he could return to the Patriots when he reacted to Brady’s social media post.

Gronkowski’s return would give the Patriots a much-needed boost at tight end after struggling last season with Ben Watson, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse making up their depth chart.

The Patriots could go after a veteran tight end via the free-agency market or draft a tight end from the 2020 NFL Draft. It was reported that the Patriots are interested in trading for Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst. The Patriots could also pursue free-agent tight end Austin Hooper, who played last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Brady shows support for Antonio Brown anew

The connection between Brady and talented wide receiver Antonio Brown in New England didn’t last long as the Patriots released the troubled wideout after just 11 days with the squad due to his legal issues.

However, that didn’t stop Brady and Brown from being connected on social media.

Anger and ego kicked my ass for about 6 months I forgot about hard work and grace has success took a shot yet ! — AB (@AB84) March 6, 2020

On Saturday, Brown took to Twitter to reflect on his roller-coaster life in the past few months. In his tweet, Brown said, “Anger and ego kicked my ass for about six months. I forgot about hard work, and grace has success took a shot yet!”

Brady responded to Brown’s tweet with a heart emoji. There’s a chance Brady and Brown could connect on the field anew as it was reported that they want to play together.

However, it would not be happening with the Patriots.