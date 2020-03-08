Football fans only have to wait for more than a month before the 2020 NFL Draft. One of the biggest question marks among the stars in the draft is former Ohio State Buckeyes player Jeff Okudah. According to NY Daily News, it looks like the New York Giants has set him as one of its targets in April.

The Giants, who will have the No. 4 pick, is currently considering Jeff Okudah for its first selection. The Detroit Lions is its biggest competitor for the player. Standing 6-foot and 1-inch tall and weighing 205 pounds, he is of the right size.

It also does not hurt that he has the skills to back it up.

Jeff Okudah had a good reception during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. He was the runaway favorite for his position in the entire event. As of now, it is projected that he will hear his name called early in the draft. The 2020 NFL Draft will serve as the 85th edition of the activity. It will be held for three days on April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Reporter fired for controversial question to Jeff Okudah

In related news, Scorecrow confirmed that it fired reporter Pranav Rama from its staff.

This was after his aggressive and inaccurate questioning to Jeff Okudah became controversial online. Scorecrow announced the firing on their official Twitter account. According to the fantasy sports website, Rama made inexcusable mistakes that compromised professionalism and journalistic standards.

The publication also explained that he would have been forgiven for the mistakes if he apologized instead of doubling down.

Furthermore, the company apologized to Okudah and his fans for the incident. The controversial incident happened when Okudah met up with members of the media in Indianapolis for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Rama caught the former Buckeye player off guard when he asked how he would improve from his “sloppy” play.

Jeff Okudah did not appreciate the question and urged Rama to research more about the subject.

When the topic trended on Twitter, the reporter defended himself. The 2019 Jim Thorpe Award finalist responded to his statement, which eventually led to Rama’s firing.

New York Giants loses one assistant coach

In other news, assistant coach Aaron Wellman will leave the New York Giants. He accepted a stint as the strength and conditioning coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. He is returning to the college football program where he started his coaching career. It also helps that he grew up and finished his studies in Indiana. Wellman also served as the strength and conditioning coach of the New York Giants.

He held the position since 2016. Thomas Stallworth, who is in his second year with the team, will replace him. Stay tuned for more news and updates on college football.